The Seahawks will pare their roster from 80 to 53 by Saturday afternoon.

Consider this your one-stop shop for keeping up on all the moves.

A calm Friday before the Saturday storm

The Seahawks were not listed with any transactions by the NFL on Friday.

But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a lot going on behind the scenes.

The Seahawks and every other NFL team has to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 by 1 p.m. Saturday, Seattle time (though the Seahawks are notorious for waiting as long as they can to release anything).

Some teams began the process of cutting their rosters over the last few days.

But Seattle entered Friday with the full 80 remaining on its roster.

Most players will be waived and every other team will then have 24 hours to put in a claim on them, which would mean putting that player on their own 53-man roster.

Players who pass through waivers are then eligible to be re-signed to a practice squad, which teams can begin forming Sunday.

Practice squads are especially critical this year as teams prepare for any potential COVID-19 disruptions. Because of that, the NFL this year increased the size of the practice squad to 16, meaning that up to 69 of the players on Seattle’s current roster could still hang around.

Up to six players on the practice squad can have any number of accrued seasons played, which could play into decisions Seattle makes about who sticks on the 53-man roster, knowing some veterans — who do not have to go through waivers if they are vested — can return to the PS (though at vastly reduced salaries).

Because of a shortened training camp and no preseason games, one thought is that teams will be more apt than ever to want to keep their own players on the practice squad and that there might be fewer waiver claims.

Other storylines that bear watching:

— Will Jadeveon Clowney finally sign with someone?

On Thursday there were multiple reports that the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans were each making heavy pushes to sign him. But on Friday came a report from Dianna Russini of ESPN stating that Clowney might wait until after cuts are made to see if that opens up a different opportunity, in terms of a team maybe having more cap space, or a team that hadn’t previously been interested suddenly wanting to get in the mix.

The Seahawks are known to be still be keeping contact with Clowney, but also thought not willing to budge much from a previous offer, reported to be in the $12 range.

— Will the NFL rule on Josh Gordon?

Gordon re-signed with the Seahawks to much fanfare on Thursday, which raised optimism that the league would soon making a ruling on his eligible after he was indefinitely suspended last December.

There was no news on Gordon Friday, but there could be Saturday. Certainly, the Seahawks hope there as is they’ll want to know if he’s going to be eligible immediately and will need to be on the 53-man roster, or if he will be suspended for a few more games. The NFL announced a ruling Friday on Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory, which includes that he will not be able to take the field until week 6.