The Seahawks have to cut their roster from 80 to 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday. And as Tuesday morning broke, so did news of some moves the team has already made.
Some players will be brought back to the 16-man practice squad, which can be assembled starting Wednesday. Players who are waived must first clear waivers before they can be signed to the practice squad.
Here’s a look at some of the players known to have been waived.
Seahawks’ cuts as roster trims to 53
Here's a look at the players the Seahawks have waived as they trim the roster to 53 men on cutdown day.
Seahawks reportedly cut center Lundblade
Brad Lundblade, who was the third-team center throughout the preseason, is being waived, according to ESPN. But Lundblade would seem an almost certain candidate to end up back on the practice squad. He was part of Seattle’s PS the final month-and-a-half last season, as well.
TE Tyler Mabry reportedly cut by Seahawks
ESPN reported Tyler Mabry will be waived. A second-year player, Mabry was on the practice squad all last year and would be a likely candidate to end up there again this year. Mabry struggled with a foot injury in the preseason and saw action only in the final game against the Chargers.
Seahawks reportedly waive guard Jordan Simmons
The NFL Network reported the Seahawks will waive Jordan Simmons, who has nine starts in his NFL career, six coming last season. The Seahawks reportedly hope to get Simmons back on the practice squad. Simmons appeared to be passed up as the swing guard — meaning, the player the team views can back up at either spot on gameday — during the preseason by Phil Haynes, who also got a little bit of work at center.
RB Josh Johnson waived by Seahawks
A league source told The Seattle Times that Josh Johnson will be waived but that Seattle hopes to bring him back to the 16-man practice squad. Johnson, a rookie undrafted free agent out of Louisiana-Monroe, led the Seahawks with 75 yards on 23 carries in the preseason.
Reports: Seahawks waive cornerback from trade with Houston
CB John Reid: Several outlets reported that Seattle will waive Reid, who was acquired last week for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick from Houston. Reid played left corner for Seattle last week, but the Seahawks acquired Sidney Jones on Monday. His waiving allows Seattle to keep its 2023 pick. Seattle hopes to get him back on the practice squad.
Seahawks reportedly waive WRs Travis Toivonen and Connor Wedington
WR Travis Toivonen: ESPN reported he will be waived. He had two catches for 32 yards in the preseason.
WR Connor Wedington: The former Sumner High star’s waiving was reported by ESPN. He had three catches for 21 yards in the preseason.
Seahawks reportedly cut DT Jarrod Hewitt
The UDFA out of Virginia Tech had some good moments in the preseason with 1.5 sacks and will likely be back on the practice squad. His waiving was reported by ESPN.
Two offensive linemen waived by the Seahawks
OL Jared Hocker: Hocker played guard for Seattle in the preseason. His waiving was reported by ESPN.
OL Tommy Champion: Champion was also waived by Seattle a year ago and then re-signed to practice squad and that could happen again. He played tackle in the preseason.
Seahawks waive two tight ends
TE Cam Sutton: He had four receptions for 12 yards and could be a practice squad candidate. His waiving was also reported by ESPN.
TE Ian Bunting: Bunting was signed last week to add depth after Luke Willson’s retirement.
WR Darece Roberson reportedly waived
He caught the only TD for Seattle in the preseason. His waiving reported by Pro Football Focus.
