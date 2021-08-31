The Seahawks have to cut their roster from 80 to 53 by 1 p.m. Tuesday. And as Tuesday morning broke, so did news of some moves the team has already made.

Some players will be brought back to the 16-man practice squad, which can be assembled starting Wednesday. Players who are waived must first clear waivers before they can be signed to the practice squad.

Here’s a look at some of the players known to have been waived.

