The Seahawks, along with every NFL team, have to cut their roster to the regular-season minimum of 53 by 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
After making five moves on Monday, Seattle will need to cut/waive 23 more to get down to the number.
Teams can then assemble a 16-man practice squad on Wednesday, which will likely include many of the players waived/cut on Tuesday.
We’ll keep a running tally of the moves here throughout the day.
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Report: Seahawks waive WR Fuller
The Seahawks are waiving former UW star Aaron Fuller, according to ESPN. This is the third straight year Fuller has been waived. The last two seasons he was then signed to the practice squad, and he ended up appearing in one game but with no stats in 2021.
Fuller had five receptions for 48 yards on 15 targets in the preseason. He was credited with three drops by Pro Football Focus and had a pass bounce off his hands for an interception in the preseason finale against Dallas.
Report: Seahawks waive WR Freddie Swain
ESPN reported that Seattle will waive third-year receiver Freddie Swain, the first waiving of a player with some significant experience with the team.
Swain was a regular in Seattle’s receiving rotation the last two years after being taken in the sixth round out of Florida in 2020.
But Swain missed much of the early part of camp with a back issue and finished the preseason with just one reception for 6 yards in two games, with drops in each of the final two games. He also appeared to lose his hold on the punt return job that had been his last year with Dee Eskridge getting first crack at that in the preseason finale against Dallas.
Seattle also drafted two receivers in the seventh round in Dareke Young and Bo Melton and this may indicate one or both has made the roster.
Swain had 25 receptions for 343 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 and 38 for 502 and six in two seasons with the Seahawks.
Report: Seahawks waive safety Nelson
The Seahawks also are waiving undrafted rookie free agent safety Scott Nelson out of Wisconsin, according to Pro Football Focus.
Nelson was one of eight safeties Seattle had on its roster for the final preseason game, and the Seahawks typically keep five or six.
Nelson appeared in all three games and made seven tackles in the preseason.
And according to PFF, he allowed just one catch in 44 coverage snaps playing nickel, free safety and strong safety.
Report: Seahawks waive Shepley
According to ESPN.com, the Seahawks will waive backup guard/center Dakoda Shepley. Shepley was the third-team center throughout camp behind Austin Blythe and Kyle Fuller, and also played some guard.
The Seahawks will likely hope he clears waivers so he can return to the practice squad.
Shepley spent all last season on Seattle’s active roster after being claimed off waivers from the 49ers, with the Seahawks hoping to use him exclusively at center. The signing in the offseason of the veteran Blythe, however, changed the dynamics at the position some. Seattle then re-signed Fuller in the spring, as well.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Here are the top 10 high-school football games, players and teams in WA for 2022
- What Jimmy Garoppolo staying with 49ers means for Seahawks
- Where Seahawks' 2022 draft picks stand after preseason
- 'A weight was lifted' for Mariners' Ty France after prolonged slump
- UW notes: Kalen DeBoer's texts with Chris Petersen, Michael Penix Jr.'s NFL comps and more
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.