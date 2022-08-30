The Seahawks, along with every NFL team, have to cut their roster to the regular-season minimum of 53 by 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

After making five moves on Monday, Seattle will need to cut/waive 23 more to get down to the number.

Teams can then assemble a 16-man practice squad on Wednesday, which will likely include many of the players waived/cut on Tuesday.

We’ll keep a running tally of the moves here throughout the day.

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Advertising