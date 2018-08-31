The Seahawks must cut their roster nearly in half, from 90 down to 53. What happens at backup QB now that Brett Hundley is in the fold? Will preseason standouts David Moore and Poona Ford crack the final roster?
OFFENSEQB -- Started with: 4 | Down to: 4
- Austin Davis
- Alex McGough
- Brett Hundley
- Russell Wilson
- Chris Carson
- Mike Davis
- Gerald Holmes
- J.D. McKissic
- C.J. Prosise
- Justin Stockton
- Tre Madden
- Daniel Marx
- Isaiah Battle (T)
- Willie Beavers (T)
- Justin Britt (C)
- Duane Brown (T)
- George Fant (T)
- D.J. Fluker (G/T)
- Marcus Henry (C)
- Joey Hunt (C)
- Germain Ifedi (G/T)
- Jamarco Jones (T)
- Rees Odhiambo (G/T)
- Skyler Phillips (G)
- Ethan Pocic (C/G)
- Jordan Roos (G)
- J.R. Sweezy (G)
- Doug Baldwin
- Marvin Bracy
- Jaron Brown
- Amara Darboh
- Cyril Grayson Jr.
- Marcus Johnson
- Tyler Lockett
- Brandon Marshall
- David Moore
- Keenan Reynolds
- Caleb Scott
- Damore'ea Stringfellow
- Malik Turner
- Kyle Carter
- Ed Dickson (Active/Non-football injury)
- Will Dissly
- Nick Vannett
- Tyrone Swoopes
- Clayton Wilson (Active/Physically unable to perform)
DEFENSEDL -- Started with: 13 | Down to: 13
- Ricky Ali'ifua (DE)
- Frank Clark (DE)
- Poona Ford (DT)
- Rasheem Green (DE)
- Joey Ivie (DT)
- Branden Jackson (DE)
- Quinton Jefferson (DT)
- Nazair Jones (DT)
- Tom Johnson (DT)
- Dion Jordan (DE -- Active/Physically unable to perform)
- Jacob Martin (DE)
- Jarran Reed (DT)
- Shamar Stephen (DT)
- D.J. Alexander
- Emmanuel Beal
- Austin Calitro
- Josh Forrest
- Shaquem Griffin
- Barkevious Mingo
- Jake Pugh
- Bobby Wagner
- Erik Walden
- K.J. Wright
- Maurice Alexander (SS)
- Kam Chancellor (SS -- Reserve/Physically unable to perform)
- Delano Hill (SS)
- Lorenzo Jerome (FS)
- Bradley McDougald (FS)
- T.J. Mutcherson (FS)
- Earl Thomas (FS -- Reserve/Did not report)
- Cedric Thompson (FS)
- Elijah Battle
- Jeremy Boykins
- Justin Coleman
- Tre Flowers
- Shaquill Griffin
- Dontae Johnson (Active/Physically unable to perform)
- Akeem King
- Byron Maxwell
- Trovon Reed
- Neiko Thorpe
- Mike Tyson
SPECIAL TEAMS
P
- Michael Dickson
K
- Sebastian Janikowski
So as of Friday at about 10:40 a.m. there had yet to be any news about cuts made by the Seahawks, or trades, or anything else.
Nothing has to be done or announced until Saturday at 1 p.m. — and trust us, the Seahawks will use all of that available time before making anything official — which is worth remembering. But a lot of stuff typically gets done on Friday.
It was a year ago on this day that the Seahawks made the trade for Justin Coleman and the trade for Sheldon Richardson, sending Jermaine Kearse to the Jets in the process of the latter deal.
So buckle up. We’re settling in for the long haul here and will pass along news as it comes, as well as instant analysis of any moves made.
