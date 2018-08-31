The Seahawks must cut their roster nearly in half, from 90 down to 53. What happens at backup QB now that Brett Hundley is in the fold? Will preseason standouts David Moore and Poona Ford crack the final roster?

Seahawks Roster Watch OFFENSE QB -- Started with: 4 | Down to: 4 Austin Davis

Alex McGough

Brett Hundley

Russell Wilson RB -- Started with: 6 | Down to: 6 Chris Carson

Mike Davis

Gerald Holmes

J.D. McKissic

C.J. Prosise

Justin Stockton FB -- Started with: 2 | Down to: 2 Tre Madden

Daniel Marx OL -- Started with: 15 | Down to: 15 Isaiah Battle (T)

Willie Beavers (T)

Justin Britt (C)

Duane Brown (T)

George Fant (T)

D.J. Fluker (G/T)

Marcus Henry (C)

Joey Hunt (C)

Germain Ifedi (G/T)

Jamarco Jones (T)

Rees Odhiambo (G/T)

Skyler Phillips (G)

Ethan Pocic (C/G)

Jordan Roos (G)

J.R. Sweezy (G) WR -- Started with: 13 | Down to: 13 Doug Baldwin

Marvin Bracy

Jaron Brown

Amara Darboh

Cyril Grayson Jr.

Marcus Johnson

Tyler Lockett

Brandon Marshall

David Moore

Keenan Reynolds

Caleb Scott

Damore'ea Stringfellow

Malik Turner TE -- Started with: 6 | Down to: 6 Kyle Carter

Ed Dickson (Active/Non-football injury)

Will Dissly

Nick Vannett

Tyrone Swoopes

Clayton Wilson (Active/Physically unable to perform) DEFENSE DL -- Started with: 13 | Down to: 13 Ricky Ali'ifua (DE)

Frank Clark (DE)

Poona Ford (DT)

Rasheem Green (DE)

Joey Ivie (DT)

Branden Jackson (DE)

Quinton Jefferson (DT)

Nazair Jones (DT)

Tom Johnson (DT)

Dion Jordan (DE -- Active/Physically unable to perform)

Jacob Martin (DE)

Jarran Reed (DT)

Shamar Stephen (DT) LB -- Started with: 10 | Down to: 10 D.J. Alexander

Emmanuel Beal

Austin Calitro

Josh Forrest

Shaquem Griffin

Barkevious Mingo

Jake Pugh

Bobby Wagner

Erik Walden

K.J. Wright S -- Started with: 8 | Down to: 8 Maurice Alexander (SS)

Kam Chancellor (SS -- Reserve/Physically unable to perform)

Delano Hill (SS)

Lorenzo Jerome (FS)

Bradley McDougald (FS)

T.J. Mutcherson (FS)

Earl Thomas (FS -- Reserve/Did not report)

Cedric Thompson (FS) CB -- Started with: 11 | Down to: 11 Elijah Battle

Jeremy Boykins

Justin Coleman

Tre Flowers

Shaquill Griffin

Dontae Johnson (Active/Physically unable to perform)

Akeem King

Byron Maxwell

Trovon Reed

Neiko Thorpe

Mike Tyson SPECIAL TEAMS P Michael Dickson K Sebastian Janikowski

So as of Friday at about 10:40 a.m. there had yet to be any news about cuts made by the Seahawks, or trades, or anything else.

Nothing has to be done or announced until Saturday at 1 p.m. — and trust us, the Seahawks will use all of that available time before making anything official — which is worth remembering. But a lot of stuff typically gets done on Friday.

It was a year ago on this day that the Seahawks made the trade for Justin Coleman and the trade for Sheldon Richardson, sending Jermaine Kearse to the Jets in the process of the latter deal.

So buckle up. We’re settling in for the long haul here and will pass along news as it comes, as well as instant analysis of any moves made.