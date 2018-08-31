The Seahawks must cut their roster nearly in half, from 90 down to 53. What happens at backup QB now that Brett Hundley is in the fold? Will preseason standouts David Moore and Poona Ford crack the final roster?

Bob Condotta
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

KICKING THINGS OFF

Seahawks Roster Watch

OFFENSE

QB -- Started with: 4 | Down to: 4
  • Austin Davis
  • Alex McGough
  • Brett Hundley
  • Russell Wilson
RB -- Started with: 6 | Down to: 6
  • Chris Carson
  • Mike Davis
  • Gerald Holmes
  • J.D. McKissic
  • C.J. Prosise
  • Justin Stockton
FB -- Started with: 2 | Down to: 2
  • Tre Madden
  • Daniel Marx
OL -- Started with: 15 | Down to: 15
  • Isaiah Battle (T)
  • Willie Beavers (T)
  • Justin Britt (C)
  • Duane Brown (T)
  • George Fant (T)
  • D.J. Fluker (G/T)
  • Marcus Henry (C)
  • Joey Hunt (C)
  • Germain Ifedi (G/T)
  • Jamarco Jones (T)
  • Rees Odhiambo (G/T)
  • Skyler Phillips (G)
  • Ethan Pocic (C/G)
  • Jordan Roos (G)
  • J.R. Sweezy (G)
WR -- Started with: 13 | Down to: 13
  • Doug Baldwin
  • Marvin Bracy
  • Jaron Brown
  • Amara Darboh
  • Cyril Grayson Jr.
  • Marcus Johnson
  • Tyler Lockett
  • Brandon Marshall
  • David Moore
  • Keenan Reynolds
  • Caleb Scott
  • Damore'ea Stringfellow
  • Malik Turner
TE -- Started with: 6 | Down to: 6
  • Kyle Carter
  • Ed Dickson (Active/Non-football injury)
  • Will Dissly
  • Nick Vannett
  • Tyrone Swoopes
  • Clayton Wilson (Active/Physically unable to perform)

DEFENSE

DL -- Started with: 13 | Down to: 13
  • Ricky Ali'ifua (DE)
  • Frank Clark (DE)
  • Poona Ford (DT)
  • Rasheem Green (DE)
  • Joey Ivie (DT)
  • Branden Jackson (DE)
  • Quinton Jefferson (DT)
  • Nazair Jones (DT)
  • Tom Johnson (DT)
  • Dion Jordan (DE -- Active/Physically unable to perform)
  • Jacob Martin (DE)
  • Jarran Reed (DT)
  • Shamar Stephen (DT)
LB -- Started with: 10 | Down to: 10
  • D.J. Alexander
  • Emmanuel Beal
  • Austin Calitro
  • Josh Forrest
  • Shaquem Griffin
  • Barkevious Mingo
  • Jake Pugh
  • Bobby Wagner
  • Erik Walden
  • K.J. Wright
S -- Started with: 8 | Down to: 8
  • Maurice Alexander (SS)
  • Kam Chancellor (SS -- Reserve/Physically unable to perform)
  • Delano Hill (SS)
  • Lorenzo Jerome (FS)
  • Bradley McDougald (FS)
  • T.J. Mutcherson (FS)
  • Earl Thomas (FS -- Reserve/Did not report)
  • Cedric Thompson (FS)
CB -- Started with: 11 | Down to: 11
  • Elijah Battle
  • Jeremy Boykins
  • Justin Coleman
  • Tre Flowers
  • Shaquill Griffin
  • Dontae Johnson (Active/Physically unable to perform)
  • Akeem King
  • Byron Maxwell
  • Trovon Reed
  • Neiko Thorpe
  • Mike Tyson

SPECIAL TEAMS

P

  • Michael Dickson

K

  • Sebastian Janikowski

So as of Friday at about 10:40 a.m. there had yet to be any news about cuts made by the Seahawks, or trades, or anything else.

Nothing has to be done or announced until Saturday at 1 p.m. — and trust us, the Seahawks will use all of that available time before making anything official — which is worth remembering. But a lot of stuff typically gets done on Friday.

It was a year ago on this day that the Seahawks made the trade for Justin Coleman and the trade for Sheldon Richardson, sending Jermaine Kearse to the Jets in the process of the latter deal.

So buckle up. We’re settling in for the long haul here and will pass along news as it comes, as well as instant analysis of any moves made.

 

 

 

Bob Condotta: 206-515-5699 or bcondotta@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @bcondotta. Bob Condotta covers the Seahawks for the Seattle Times. He provides daily coverage of the team throughout the year.