The Seahawks stopped their mock game at CenturyLink Field Saturday after about a half hour of play when veteran defensive end Branden Jackson was knocked out and carted off the field via an ambulance.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Jackson had movement in his extremities but was unconscious after taking what Carroll termed “a knockout punch” when Jackson collided with offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi while in pursuit of running back Carlos Hyde.

The Seahawks were at the end of what was the fourth series of the game when the injury occurred and the game eventually called.

Carroll said the team had gotten enough work in on a day that was designed in large to replicate a regular gameday routine and said he felt it appropriate to end the game at that point out of respect for Jackson.

Carroll sent the team into the locker room after Jackson was attended to for a few minutes. After what was a 12-minute halftime, the mock game was then called off.

“Yeah that was tough with B-Jack,” said quarterback Russell Wilson, who was among the many players who stayed on the field as Jackson was tended to by physicians. “It’s part of the game, unfortunately. It’s a tough game that we play and you can never take it for granted. I know we were all in there praying for him and praying on the field.”

Advertising

Wilson threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf to conclude the first series for the number one offense against the number two defense. The number one offense was in the midst of its second series when Jackson was injured.

Geno Smith led the number two offense to a touchdown (on a pass to Jacob Hollister) and a field goal in its two series.

Jackson originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Oakland in 2016, having played his college ball at Texas Tech.

Jackson was signed to Seattle’s practice squad on Sept. 26, 2017, after being released by Oakland and has been with the Seahawks consistently since then.

He had his best season in 2019, playing in 15 games and starting three with 20 tackles and two sacks, each career highs.

Jackson was retained by Seattle in the offseason when he signed a restricted free agent tender that would have paid him $2.13 million this season.

He was released on July 26 and then re-signed eight days later to a one-year deal and has been working as a backup at the strongside defensive end spot.