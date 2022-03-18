In continuing to remake their defensive line as they adjust their personnel to more fully go with a 3-4 scheme, the Seahawks on Friday released veterans Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder while reaching agreement so sign Quinton Jefferson, who played for Seattle from 2016-19.

The Seahawks officially announced the releases of Dunlap and Hyder Friday afternoon and a league source confirmed the expected signing of Jefferson.

Dunlap led the Seahawks with 8.5 sacks last season, including eight in the final six games. But both Dunlap and Hyder are viewed as better fits in a 4-3 scheme while the Seahawks are expected to more fully embrace the 3-4 this season under first-year defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

And while Dunlap finished the season with a flourish, he went through a midseason stretch where he didn’t play much — just 11 snaps combined in games in games against Washington and San Francisco — and voiced his frustration a few times that he was being asked to play different roles much of the year than he had in the past, specifically in being asked to drop into coverage regularly.

It is expected that Dunlap, 33, will be listed as a post-June 1 cut, meaning the team will save $5.1 million against the cap then. He would have saved only $900,000 against the cap if he was immediately released. Teams can designate two players each year as post-June 1 cuts. That will also save $2.8 million against the cap in 2023.

Seattle acquired Dunlap in a trade with the Bengals midway through the 2000 season then cut him in March in a salary-cap move before re-signing him a few weeks later to a two-year deal worth $13.6 million with three void years.

That deal included $8.5 million guaranteed.

Hyder started seven games for the Seahawks last year and had 1.5 sacks and 33 tackles in 15 games after signing a two-year deal worth $6.5 million. His release saves the team $1.95 million against the cap.

Jefferson, who played last season with the Raiders, was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2016 and played four seasons in Seattle before signing in 2020 with Buffalo and then last year with Las Vegas.

Jefferson told NFL reporter Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a two-year deal worth a base of $9.5 million that can reach $11 million.

Jefferson also told Anderson that the presence of Clint Hurtt as the new defensive coordinator after five years as defensive line coach was a factor.

“My old D-line coach from when I was in Seattle before is the D-coordinator now,’’ Jefferson was quoted as saying. “It just made sense to go back. My house is there, my friends too. It’ll be good to see some familiar faces.”

Jefferson, listed at 6-4, 291, started all 17 games for the Raiders last year and had 4.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits, each career highs, and also had a career-best 686 snaps played.

Jefferson also had a sack in the Raiders’ wild card playoff game against the Bengals before leaving the game with a foot injury.

Jefferson, who turns 29 on March 31, battled injuries early in his Seattle career but started 24 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons and had 6.5 sacks in those two years.

Jefferson played multiple spots on Seattle’s defensive line during his Seahawks years. He was listed as a defensive tackle in the Raiders’ 4-3 defense last year, playing for former Seattle defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Jefferson becomes the third addition to Seattle’s defensive front over the last two weeks as the Seahawks acquired tackle Shelby Harris in the Russell Wilson trade and signed edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu earlier this week.

Seattle also re-signed veteran tackle Al Woods but released edge rusher/linebacker Benson Mayowa and now Dunlap.

Seattle still has one key defensive lineman unsigned, Rasheem Green.

Seattle anticipates having Nwosu and Darrell Taylor as its primary outside linebackers in the 3-4, Jefferson, Woods, Poona Ford, Bryan Mone, L.J. Collier and Shelby Harris — acquired from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade — making up the bulk of the rotation inside.

Seattle also has Alton Robinson to use on the edge and could add to that in the draft and as free agency progresses.