Bob Condotta (2-0)

Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31. A matchup of two hot offenses and MVP-candidate quarterbacks points to a lot of, well, points being scored. Both teams are also riding the momentum of winning their most recent game on the final play. Seattle’s defense is obviously troublesome, but right now it doesn’t seem like there’s anything that can stop Wilson and the offense. But this time, it may be Wilson who needs to make the last-minute play to pull it out for Seattle.

Adam Jude (2-0)

Seahawks 49, Cowboys 48. America’s (Most Overhyped) Team is loaded on offense, and it’s fair to wonder how the Seahawks’ decimated defense will slow down Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Co. But Dallas’ defense, if you can believe it, might be worse off than Seattle’s, and there’s no chance the Cowboys can contain the hottest quarterback on the planet, Russell Wilson.

Larry Stone (2-0)

Seahawks 38, Cowboys 28. This is definitely a game to take the “over” – two offenses loaded with weapons and two defenses loaded with question marks. The Seahawks believe that their “D” is not as bad as the numbers would suggest. This would be an opportune time to prove it against a Cowboys team that racked up 40 points and 570 yards against Atlanta last week.

Matt Calkins (1-1)

Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31. Impressive as that second-half comeback against Atlanta was last week, the Cowboys showed they were flawed. And despite the Seahawks’ already-depleted pass rush suffering the loss of Bruce Irvin, Russell Wilson has just been too good to pick against in a game like this.

Week 2 (Seahawks 35, Patriots 30)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Patriots 16

Jude: Seahawks 24, Patriots 23*

Stone: Seahawks 24, Patriots 17

Calkins: Patriots 27, Seahawks 24

Week 1 (Seahawks 38, Falcons 25)

Condotta: Seahawks 27, Falcons 21

Jude: Seahawks 30, Falcons 27*

Stone: Seahawks 30, Falcons 20

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Falcons 23*

* – closest score