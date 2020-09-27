Seattle Seahawks (2-0)
vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)
1:25 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Cowboys in Week 3
Seattle’s game Sunday with Dallas represents not only a matchup of two leading MVP candidates — quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott — but also a chance for the Seahawks to achieve one of their best starts in franchise history.
A win Sunday would make Seattle 3-0 for just the seventh time in 45 seasons but also the only time under Pete Carroll other than 2013.
Let’s look at some keys to the game.
Seahawks-Cowboys predictions: Seattle Times writers make their picks for Week 3
Bob Condotta (2-0)
Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31. A matchup of two hot offenses and MVP-candidate quarterbacks points to a lot of, well, points being scored. Both teams are also riding the momentum of winning their most recent game on the final play. Seattle’s defense is obviously troublesome, but right now it doesn’t seem like there’s anything that can stop Wilson and the offense. But this time, it may be Wilson who needs to make the last-minute play to pull it out for Seattle.
See the rest of the picks here.
There’s more than one Seahawk playing like an MVP. Don’t overlook Bobby Wagner
We’ve seen Jamal Adams wow fans and teammates with his blitzing and playmaking. We’ve seen Lano Hill smash fullbacks and L.J. Collier make game-saving tackles.
We’ve seen Quinton Dunbar and Quandre Diggs pick off quarterbacks, and Shaquill Griffin deny receivers.
But let’s be clear about one thing: This is Bobby Wagner’s defense.
Read more here.
The Seahawks’ Jamal Adams and Shaquill Griffin have their own motivations to beat the Cowboys
The Seahawks defense heads into Sunday’s game against Dallas knowing the high-wire act of the first two weeks — when it allowed more total yards (970) and passing yards (831) than any team in the NFL — isn’t a sustainable recipe for success.
“We’re going to get better,’’ promised Seahawks safety Jamal Adams when he talked to the media via Zoom on Thursday. “We’re striving for that.’’
For Adams and another key member of the secondary — cornerback Shaquill Griffin — there’s personal pride riding on Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, as well.
Read more here.
Most Read Sports Stories
- What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Cowboys in Week 3 — plus Bob Condotta's prediction
- MLS suspends Sounders star Raul Ruidiaz for violent conduct in match against Timbers
- Schedule altered by COVID-19 may prevent Bainbridge from playing in elite USA Baseball event VIEW
- There's more than one Seahawk playing like an MVP. Don't overlook Bobby Wagner
- Analysis: Pac-12 football is back. Now what's the next step for Jimmy Lake and the UW Huskies?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.