By

Seattle Seahawks (2-0)
vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

1:25 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle

TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Related

Seahawks

More

What to watch for when the Seahawks play the Cowboys in Week 3

Seattle’s game Sunday with Dallas represents not only a matchup of two leading MVP candidates — quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott — but also a chance for the Seahawks to achieve one of their best starts in franchise history.

A win Sunday would make Seattle 3-0 for just the seventh time in 45 seasons but also the only time under Pete Carroll other than 2013.

Let’s look at some keys to the game.

—Bob Condotta
Advertising

Seahawks-Cowboys predictions: Seattle Times writers make their picks for Week 3

Bob Condotta (2-0)

Seahawks 35, Cowboys 31. A matchup of two hot offenses and MVP-candidate quarterbacks points to a lot of, well, points being scored. Both teams are also riding the momentum of winning their most recent game on the final play. Seattle’s defense is obviously troublesome, but right now it doesn’t seem like there’s anything that can stop Wilson and the offense. But this time, it may be Wilson who needs to make the last-minute play to pull it out for Seattle.

See the rest of the picks here.

There’s more than one Seahawk playing like an MVP. Don’t overlook Bobby Wagner

We’ve seen Jamal Adams wow fans and teammates with his blitzing and playmaking. We’ve seen Lano Hill smash fullbacks and L.J. Collier make game-saving tackles. 

We’ve seen Quinton Dunbar and Quandre Diggs pick off quarterbacks, and Shaquill Griffin deny receivers. 

But let’s be clear about one thing: This is Bobby Wagner’s defense. 

Read more here.

—Matt Calkins

The Seahawks’ Jamal Adams and Shaquill Griffin have their own motivations to beat the Cowboys

The Seahawks defense heads into Sunday’s game against Dallas knowing the high-wire act of the first two weeks — when it allowed more total yards (970) and passing yards (831) than any team in the NFL — isn’t a sustainable recipe for success.

“We’re going to get better,’’ promised Seahawks safety Jamal Adams when he talked to the media via Zoom on Thursday. “We’re striving for that.’’

For Adams and another key member of the secondary — cornerback Shaquill Griffin — there’s personal pride riding on Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, as well.

Read more here.

—Bob Condotta
Seattle Times sports staff

Most Read Sports Stories