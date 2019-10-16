RENTON — He counted down the days, all 42 of them, and then counted down the final minutes until he could return to the Seahawks.

Now the Seahawks will count on defensive tackle Jarran Reed to bolster an underwhelming pass rush.

“I feel like we all can help each other just improve on that,” Reed said Wednesday. “We’re going to really work on that and we’re going to pick it up over the next few weeks.”

Reed had been suspended for the first six games of the season for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy relating to an incident of alleged domestic violence from April 2017.

So excited was Reed to get back to the VMAC that he couldn’t fall asleep Sunday night until 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, then was up at 6:30 ready to go.

“I tried not to be the very first one here, so I was at home just waiting,” he said. “I remember I cut everything off, TV, lights and I was at home just popping my eyes open checking the time on my phone. I was real just excited to be back. I’ve been gone for like 42 days. I counted every one of them. I’m just happy to be back.”

Advertising

Reed had 10½ sacks for the Seahawks in 2018, the third-most ever by a defensive tackle in a season.

In six games, the Seahawks have just 10 sacks and, according to Pro Football Reference, have a QB pressure rate of 18.1%, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. both said this week the pass rush is better than some of those statistics would indicate — and also expect Reed’s presence to help others on the defensive line get more favorable matchups in pass-rush situations.

During his suspension, Reed said he had been working out daily and he went through his first full practice with the team Wednesday.

“He looks the way a football player is supposed to look,” Norton said after practice. “Just seeing his joy to be back — he really missed the fellas; he really missed the game. I think the kind of impact he had on others. He got a standing ovation when he came into the room. He was real excited.

“And now it’s about getting back to work. He’s a really, really impact physical football players, and it’s certainly great to have him back.”

Advertising

Reed was asked if he’s game-ready for the Ravens on Sunday.

“I’m fully game ready, of course,” he said. “I worked my tail off, so trust me I’m ready.”

Jarran Reed on his return from suspension: pic.twitter.com/eaaH1CC4ci — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) October 16, 2019

Penny returns to practice

Backup running back Rashaad Penny (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game against the Browns.

But there were several new additions to the injury report Wednesday, including defensive starters K.J. Wright (knee) and Bradley McDougald (back).

Neither practiced Wednesday, nor did Ziggy Ansah (ankle) or Lano Hill (elbow),

Offensive linemen Duane Brown (biceps) and guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) did not practice either. Carroll said he wouldn’t have a firm update on their potential availability until Friday.