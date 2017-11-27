The Seahawks appear as if they will be home underdogs for a second straight game Sunday against the Eagles after having not been a home underdog in more than five years.

The early betting lines are out for next weekend’s NFL games, and depending on where you look the Seahawks could be in line to be their biggest home underdog Sunday against the Eagles since Russell Wilson became quarterback in 2012.

VegasInsider.com shows that the lines opened with the Eagles favored by six points. That has since dropped to a consensus of Eagles favored by four (one line shows Eagles by 3.5).

If the line settles at four or higher than it would at least tie for the biggest spread against Seattle in a home game of the Wilson era.

The Seahawks were a consensus four-point underdog for a home game against the Patriots on Oct. 14, 2012, a game the Seahawks came back to win 24-23.

That game, in fact, was the last time the Seahawks had been a home underdog until last Monday against Atlanta, when a line that fluctuated wildly in the wake of injuries to Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor ended up with Atlanta being considered a consensus one-point favorite.

Seattle had gone 41 regular season home games and five more in the playoffs in between the game against the Patriots in 2012 and last Monday against Atlanta without being an underdog, but is now poised to be a home underdog for two straight weeks.

But if the line maybe shows a little concern about the direction of the Seahawks it is much more a reflection of growing faith in the Eagles, who are an NFL best 10-1, lead the NFL in points with 351, have won nine games overall and are 8-0 against the NFC.