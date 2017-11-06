Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday Seattle had had success playing aggressively on defense all game against Washington and saw no reason to change at the end.

Cornerbacks typically like it best when they are put in man coverage situations, which many view as a sign that their coaches trust they can win a one-on-one battle with an opposing receiver.

Seattle rookie Shaquill Griffin was no different when the call came in Sunday as Washington faced a first-and-10 at the Seattle 39 with 1:24 left. With the Seahawks clinging to a 14-10 lead — gained 10 seconds earlier on a Doug Baldwin 30-yard touchdown catch and run — Griffin was asked to play press man coverage on Washington’s Josh Doctson.

“I definitely appreciated (head coach) Pete (Carroll) for having so much confidence in me and that’s something I take pride in,’’ Griffin said Monday. “And you know that’s something I never want to do is let my coach or my team down.’’

Griffin, though, felt he did just that as Doctson raced by him down the Seattle sidelines to make a diving catch at the 1-yard line. Washington scored what proved to be the winning score in a 17-14 victory on the next play.

“I feel like no one in the NFL is perfect,’’ said Griffin, a third-round pick last spring out of Central Florida. “It’s terrible to see that play go down the last couple of seconds of the game. But I can’t continue to just cope on that last play. I can’t let that play define who I am or will be in the future. So I learn from it and move on from it.’’

In fact, Griffin said he would think about it for just 24 hours and then move on.

That left Monday as the day for Griffin and the team to rehash what happened.

Washington had gotten to the 39 when QB Kirk Cousins hits Brian Quick for a 31-yard gain the play before. Seattle was also in man coverage on that play with Quick busting past cornerback Justin Coleman at the line.

That Washington hit the two plays and needed just 35 seconds to move 70 yards to win the game raised obvious questions later about whether the Seahawks should have been more cautious, especially since Washington needed a touchdown to win.

But Carroll noted Monday that Seattle had had success playing that scheme all day with the Seahawks’ defensive line having had its way most of the game with a beat-up Washington offensive line that had three starters not active.

“Well we could have played them differently, yeah,’’ Carroll said. “We had had a pretty good day rushing the passer and we wanted to see if we could get after it and continue to be aggressive in that mode and that’s what happened. There is always choices… Often the outside observations are that you play too soft and you give up too much when you are playing prevent and stuff like that. Well we certainly weren’t doing that. There is a time to mix and that one they got us. It happened really fast. It was two plays and bang, bang, they were there.”

Statistical analysis have shown Seattle playing an increasing amount of man coverage this season. A tweet from ESPN Monday noted that the Seahawks “defense loves to play man on 3rd Down – 85% of the time. They gave up just 2.9 YARDS PER PLAY in man coverage – Very, very good.’’

And Seattle had held Washington to just 174 yards until the final drive and Cousins to just 178 to that point with no gain of longer than 23.

“We were playing aggressively throughout the game and we had been rushing really well,’’ Carroll said.

So Seattle decided to stick with that on the final drive.

Carroll said Seattle could have covered both plays better but also said Cousins made great passes that were diffcult to defend.

“Well the one to Justin was a fantastic throw by the quarterback under duress and the catch was good, too,’’ Carroll said. “They just got separated a little bit on the break. And on the go-ball (to Doctson) Shaq was in good position until about the 30-yard mark. There was a little bit of separation that occurred. Little bit of separation, that happens sometimes and the guy made a great catch on a great throw and both of those were exquisite throws and catches, and sometimes that will beat it.”

Carroll said Griffin’s specific responsibility on that play is to “stay on top,’’ meaning not let Doctson get behind him.

Griffin took full blame Monday saying a brief moment of hesitation cost him.

“I feel like the mistake I made, I feel like I almost got relaxed on that play,’’ Griffin said. “I was looking for it (the ball) couldn’t find it — that’s the mistake I made. And that’s something I’ve got to move on from. But he made a hell of a catch. It’s a hell of a throw. And it sucks to see a ballgame go away like that.

“And I’m definitely prideful when it comes to stuff like that so that’s stuff I try to work on because that something that I never want to go through again or put my team through. So that’s something that I won’t let happen again.’’

Griffin said the specific lesson is to simply do what it takes to not let a receiver get behind him like that again.

“I feel like I let that guy get behind me the last seconds of that route and I have to play the route all the way through and that’s something I’ve got to be better at,’’ he said. “Even if the ball is coming to me or not I’ve got to be in a specific area and a specific place to make that play, even if it comes to me or not. One thing about it is, I never make the same mistake twice. So I learn from it and it won’t happen again.’’