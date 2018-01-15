Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was arrested on suspicion of DUI Sunday morning, according to court records.

Records show Lane was booked into jail at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning. He was later released on his own recognizance after posting less than $1,000 bail, with the case referred to King County District Court/East Division Redmond. The news was first reported by ESPN.

There were no other details immediately available, and no immediate comment from the Seahawks, though the team is aware of the situation.

Lane said on Twitter that “A fail DUI is 0.08 right? I blew 0.03 why was still arrest!!!! I’ll leave it at that.”

In what was apparently also a reference to the arrest, Lane Tweeted: “Why ppl judge you by what they hear but not what they know!!” Lane later deleted the Tweets.

Since the police report is not yet available, it’s unclear what was Lane’s official BAC.

But Washington state law states that even if Lane did blow a 0.03 he could still be arrested. As the law states, a driver may be charged with DUI if “he or she is found to be driving a vehicle under the influence or affected by alcohol, any drug, or a combination of alcohol and drugs, regardless of the concentration of alcohol in their breath or blood.”

Lane, who turned 27 last July 14, has been with the Seahawks since 2012, playing in 70 games and starting 21. Lane was a sixth round pick in 2012 out of Northwestern (La.) State who was thrust into the starting lineup late into his rookie season when injuries hit other players. He has been a standout special teams player for Seattle throughout his career and sporadically a starter at cornerback while also battling injuries — he played just 13 of a possible 32 games in the 2014 and 2015 seasons, also suffering a torn ACL and broken wrist in Super Bowl XLIX.

He started six games in 2017 during a season in which he was traded for a day to the Houston Texans before being returned to Seattle when he failed his physical with Houston.

Along the way he also lost his starting job as the team’s right cornerback to rookie Shaquill Griffin, and then as nickelback to Justin Coleman.

That he ended the season as a backup has led to conjecture that Lane will not return to the Seahawks next season. Lane has two years remaining on a four-year, $23 million contact he signed before the 2016 season but the Seahawks could save $11 million over the next two years against the salary cap, with just $2.5 million in dead money, if he is released.

Lane ended the season as one of just 11 players on the active 53-man roster who were part of the team that won the Super Bowl against Denver and 14 total if you include the injured Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor, who all ended the season on the Injured Reserve list.

Lane’s potential release is one of several uncertainties in the cornerback position as the Seahawks enter the off-season. Byron Maxwell and DeShawn Shead — who have each been starters in past seasons — are each unrestricted free agents and Coleman is a restricted free agent.