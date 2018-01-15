Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane was arrested on suspicion of DUI Sunday morning, according to court records.
Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, King County jail records show.
Records show Lane was booked into jail at 5:30 a.m. Monday He was later released on his own recognizance, with the case referred to King County District Court/East Division Redmond. The news was first reported by ESPN.
There were no other details are immediately available, and no immediate comment from the Seahawks, though the team is aware of the situation.
Lane, who turned 27 last July 14, has been with the Seahawks since 2012, playing in 70 games and starting 21.
He started six games in 2017 during a season in which he was traded for a day to the Houston Texans before being returned to Seattle when he failed his physical with Houston.
Along the way he also lost his starting job as the team’s right cornerback to rookie Shaquill Griffin, and then as nickelback to Justin Coleman.
That he ended the season as a backup has led to conjecture that Lane will not return to the Seahawks next season. Lane has two years remaining on a four-year, $23 million contact he signed before the 2016 season.
The Seahawks could save $11 million over the next two years against the salary cap, with just $2.5 million in dead money, if he is released.
