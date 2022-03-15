The Seahawks appear to have suffered their first loss of a starting player in free agency as cornerback D.J. Reed is reportedly signing with the New York Jets.

The Athletic first reported that Reed has agreed to sign with New York, with NFL Media reporting he has gotten a three-year deal worth up to $33 million.

That contract is more than some estimates had for Reed, notably Pro Football Focus, which guessed the market for Reed at three years, $24 million.

The Jets are coached by Robert Saleh, a former Seahawks defensive assistant who also coached Reed for a while with the 49ers.

Reed started 14 games for the Seahawks last season at right cornerback with two interceptions.

Reed also started eight games in 2020 after being claimed off waivers from the 49ers during the preseason.

Seattle has two other players who started multiple games at cornerback last year under contract in Sidney Jones, who agreed to re-sign to a one-year deal worth a base of $3.6 million on Monday, and Tre Brown.

Brown suffered a knee injury last Nov. 21 against Arizona after starting three games but is expected to be ready for training camp and likely projected by the team as a potential starter at one cornerback spot. Jones also started 11 games last season.

Seattle invested heavily in its secondary on Monday in agreeing to a new deal with safety Quandre Diggs at three years, $40 million while also retaining Jones, and may not have wanted to get into a bidding war for Reed, who gets a hefty raise after making $920,000 last year on the final season of his four-year rookie deal.

Seattle still has under contract John Reid, who started two games last season, including a week 15 matchup against the Bears at right cornerback when Reed was out because of COVID-19.

Still, the loss of Reed means the Seahawks will now have to explore other options to supplement the cornerback spot even if Seattle may think it has a promising duo in Jones and Brown.

With three picks in the top 41 in the draft Seattle knows it will have opportunities to address needs in the draft more than it has at almost any time in the last decade, and the Seahawks would peruse other veterans who are available such as Stephon Gilmore.

Reed helped salvage what was a shaky Seattle cornerback spot last year.

Seattle signed Ahkello Witherspoon during free agency but then traded him to Pittsburgh before the season when he was unable to secure a starting job. The Seahawks ended up starting six different players at the outside corner spots last year — Reed, Brown, Jones, Reid, Tre Flowers and Bless Austin — and there had been a thought the team wanted to keep as much continuity in the defensive backfield as possible.

But ultimately, the contract to Diggs may have precluded being able to also re-sign Reed.

Reed becomes the second of Seattle’s 15 impending unrestricted free agents to move on as backup offensive lineman Jamarco Jones has agreed to a deal with Tennessee.

Seattle so far has agreed to terms to keep four — Diggs, Sidney Jones, tight end Will Dissly and defensive tackle Al Woods.

Teams can officially sign unrestricted free agents from other teams beginning Wednesday.