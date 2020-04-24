A day after standing pat to use their original first-round pick for the first time in nine years, the Seahawks pulled another surprise Friday, doing the almost-as-rare move of trading up in the second round to take defensive end Darrell Taylor of Tennessee.

Seattle traded its second round pick at number 59 and its pick in the third round (101, which was compensation for the free agency loss of Earl Thomas) to the Jets for pick 48 to take Taylor.

Taylor, listed at 6-4, 267 pounds, had 8.5 sacks last season at Tennessee and 19.5 in his final three seasons.

It was the fourth time since coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider had traded up in the first three rounds since they took over in 2010.

The other three trades each netted players who have gone on to be big contributors — receivers Tyler Lockett (2015) and DK Metcalf (2019) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (2016).

Taylor said he wasn’t surprised that Seattle drafted him, saying he took a visit to the Seahawks facility in Renton in March before the NFL placed restrictions on travel due to coronavirus.

And his selection helps Seattle fulfill what had appeared to be the team’s biggest need of improving the pass rush.

Taylor played both defensive end and outside linebacker at Tennessee — according to Sports Info Solutions he was in a three-point stance 51 percent of the time last season and a two-point stance the rest of the time.

“I can run, I can cover, I can do whatever you ask of a linebacker or a defensive end,” he said.

The trade leaves Seattle with just four more picks in the draft for the moment at 64, 133, 144 and 214.

Six picks would be the fewest for the team since Carroll and Schneider arrived in 2010.

The Seahawks are known for usually trading down to acquire more picks later in the draft, and they may still do that now that they have just four more.

But Taylor was a player the team wanted to move up the 11 spots for, potentially seeing that a run on defensive ends/edge rushers may have been about to begin with many that some felt could be taken earlier in the draft still on the table.

Seattle used its first pick on Thursday to take linebacker Jordyn Brooks of Texas Tech and have now used their first two picks to beef up the defensive front seven.

The pick of Taylor may be further proof that the Seahawks do not expect to re-sign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who remains an unsigned free agent, or at least providing more depth at that spot in case he heads elsewhere, as has seemed increasingly likely.

Wrote Sports Info Solutions in its scouting report of Taylor: “Taylor is a natural pass rusher who employs a variety of methods to disrupt the pocket, but his inconsistent play strength and discipline in the run game could hold him back.”

Taylor started all 13 games last season for Tennessee and had 45 tackles, for a loss, along with 8.5 sacks.

“Powerful edge defender for 3-4 or 4-3 fronts with five-star traits, but three-star skill level at this point,” wrote NFL.com in its scouting report of Taylor. “He has the strength and leverage to anchor and stand his ground at the point of attack, but he needs to transform from a set-it-and-forget-it roadblock into a shed-and-tackle playmaker. His rush lacks instincts and counters, but he has shown the ability to explode and bend the edge sharply, which will get the attention of NFL evaluators. The toolbox has plenty in it, but additional development as a pass rusher might be the difference between functional backup or dangerous starter.

Taylor turned 23 last month, and his selection gives Seattle two defensive players who spent four years playing in college, and seemingly lots of experience to hit the ground ready to contribute as quickly as possible once what will be a most-unique offseason ends and teams can again hit the field for training camp.