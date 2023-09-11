RENTON — Seahawks offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas go into the week considered day-to-day after having to leave Sunday’s 30-13 loss due to injuries, coach Pete Carroll said.

The Seahawks are concerned enough about their respective injuries to bring in nine-time Pro Bowl tackle Jason Peters for a visit this week.

Carroll confirmed this Monday, saying, “We have talked to him” but that “he’s not here yet.” According to a report from the NFL Network, the plan would be that if the visit goes well, Peters will sign to the practice squad, where he would be available to be elevated to play on gameday up to three times.

The 41-year-old Peters has been in the NFL since 2004 and most notably spent 11 years with the Eagles, playing left tackle on their team that won the Super Bowl following the 2017 season.

He played in 10 games for Dallas last season, including one start.

Lucas, Seattle’s starting right tackle, did not play in the second half Sunday due to what Carroll said is “patella-area soreness.” Carroll said tests have revealed that there is no damage that warrants any surgery, but “he’s got a sore knee.” Lucas has been dealing with the sore knee since training camp, having missed a few days of practice.

Cross, Seattle’s starting right tackle, came out of the game in the third quarter with a toe injury that has been defined as a turf toe.

Carroll did not rule out that either could play Sunday against Detroit.

“We’re going to go day-to-day once we get back (to practice) Wednesday, see where we are,” Carroll said. “Abe came walking in today in the office, and he was walking all right and all that, so we’ll hold out a good thought. Charles is making it around but it’s going to take a little bit before we know.”

Asked if bringing in Peters was a sign that Cross’ injury “is bad,” Carroll said, “Well, both tackles left the game, so we are a little concerned.”

Lucas was replaced by third-year player Jake Curhan and Cross by third-year player Stone Forsythe.

Seattle gained just 12 yards in the second half and had only one first down as the Rams outscored the Seahawks 23-0 in the final two quarters.

But Carroll said he would not blame the offensive ineptitude on the loss of the two tackles.

“That didn’t really show up as an issue until late when they really started to crank it after us,” Carroll said. “Stone held up pretty well and Jake got his licks in there and they did OK.”

Seattle will have an especially tough test Sunday in Detroit second-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who had seven pressures in 42 pass rushes against Kansas City on Thursday. Hutchinson typically lined up on the left side, or over the right tackle, against the Chiefs.

Witherspoon practicing with intent to play

Carroll said rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon will participate fully in practice beginning Wednesday with the intent to play Sunday.

“That’s how we are approaching it and we’ll see if that works out,” Carroll said. “Got to get through the days.”

Witherspoon, who missed most of the preseason with a sore hamstring, returned to practice on a limited basis last week and was inactive for Sunday’s game.

He had been working as the starting nickel before being sidelined. But Carroll on Monday again left open the idea that Witherspoon could compete for the starting spot at left cornerback.

Tre Brown started against the Rams and played 61 snaps. Michael Jackson rotated in and played 21.

Asked if the Seahawks would continue to rotate there, Carroll said, “We’ll see. We’ll see what happens with Spoon coming back, see how it all fits together.”

Brown was assessed by Pro Football Focus to have given up three receptions on four targets for 72 yards. That included a 44-yard reception by Tutu Atwell in which Brown bumped into teammate Julian Love, allowing Atwell to get separation. Brown also missed a tackle on a reception by Puka Nacua that helped lead to L.A.’s first touchdown.

“He had a couple plays that he’d like to get back,” Carroll said.

Jackson gave up one reception on one target for 21 yards, via PFF.

Coby Bryant started at nickel against the Rams and played 64 snaps. According to PFF, he allowed seven receptions on 10 targets for 64 yards. Carroll said Bryant “was pretty solid. Did an OK job.”

Seattle also elevated Artie Burns off the practice squad, and he played 18 snaps in the team’s dime (six defensive backs) package.

Carroll says third downs key to loss

While there were any manner of stats to explain Sunday’s loss, Carroll said Monday that one specifically stood out.

“Third down was just a disaster for us on both sides of the ball,” he said. “And that’s really the story of the day.”

Seattle was just 2 of 9 on third downs on offense, including 0 of 4 in the second half, while the Rams were 11 of 17, including 5 of 5 on the tone-setting first drive of the game.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was particularly hard for Seattle to stop on third downs, hitting 8 of 12 passes for 122 yards and getting seven first downs.

The Rams did much of their damage on passes over the middle of the field against a Seattle defense that Carroll said played about 60% zone.

Carroll cited both a pass rush that did not record a sack and had only two quarterback hits on 39 drop backs as well as some coverage issues.

“As always, it works together with the rush and the coverage and we weren’t able to hold the coverage up with the rush that we had,” Carroll said.

As for the rush issues, Carroll pointed specifically to a lack of pressure from the edges.

“I’d mostly like to see some more edge work where the guys get on the corners of guys and get them backed up,” Carroll said.

On offense, quarterback Geno Smith was 2 of 8 on third down for 33 yards, getting two first downs, both coming on the first drive of the game when the Seahawks drove for a field goal — the only other third down resulted in a sack. Seattle was 0 of 7 on third down in the final 57 minutes of the game.

“It wasn’t all his misses at all,” Carroll said of Smith. “It was just guys coming together and trying to convert.”

Notes

— Carroll said again that safety Jamal Adams is expected to return to practice this week. But he said Adams will be eased back as the team assesses where he is. Adams suffered a torn quad muscle last Sept. 12 in the opener against Denver. “Let’s take it one day at a time,” Carroll said. “He’s going to have a limited amount of plays as he gets back.”

— Carroll said receiver Tyler Lockett, who left briefly Sunday to be examined for a possible concussion, showed no effects on Monday and is fine.

— To add to the OL depth, Seattle re-signed Greg Eiland to the practice squad. Seattle released QB Holton Ahlers to make room.