As had been expected, McGough will stay as a developmental QB for Seattle.

The Seahawks on Monday officially filled out their 10-man practice squad, announcing the signings of six other players, including former UW running back Lavon Coleman and quarterback Alex McGough.

Others signed to the practice squad are tight end Marcus Lucas — who was on Seattle’s practice squad in 2016 and in camp much of the following year and was in camp this year with the Lions — defensive end Frank Herron of LSU, who was waived by the Patriots over the weekend, linebacker Antwione Williams of Georgia Southern and offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah of Toledo. Williams also was in camp with Detroit and Nkansah was in camp with Tennessee.

Seattle on Sunday announced it had signed receivers Caleb Scott and Keenan Reynolds, cornerback Akeem King and offensive lineman Jordan Roos to its practice squad.

That means Seattle re-signed five players it waived over the weekend to its practice squad — Roos, Reynolds, King, Scott and McGough — while signing five other from other teams.

Eric Edholm of Yahoo.com reported the Seahawks are paying McGough what would have been his salary had he made the team — $505,923 — as an inducement to re-sign to the practice squad after Seattle last week traded for Brett Hundley to serve as the backup to Russell Wilson.

Practice squad players make at least $7,600 a week but teams can pay them more. However, all money paid to practice squad players counts against the salary cap.

Coleman was in camp with Houston before being waived over the weekend.

As a senior in 2017 at UW, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Coleman rushed for 407 yards and four touchdowns on 89 carries. He also had three touchdown receptions.