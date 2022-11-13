MUNICH — Finally, the Seahawks gave the 69,811 who attended the first NFL regular-season game in Germany a little bit of drama.

Save for a brief fourth-quarter flurry that momentarily put a scare into Tampa Bay — and a charge into the tens of thousands of Seahawks fans in attendance — this was a performance Seattle will hope to mostly leave behind on its way back across the Atlantic.

Seattle trailed 21-3 early in the fourth quarter while being dominated throughout in a game that might not have been that close if not for a head-scratching Tampa Bay decision to have running back Leonard Fournette throw a pass to Tom Brady that was picked off by Seattle’s Tariq Woolen, his fifth of the season.

But two Geno Smith touchdown passes in the span of 4:22 midway through the fourth quarter — sandwiched around a Cody Barton interception of Brady — allowed Seattle to cut the lead to 21-16.

Just when the Seahawks seemed about to give the NFL its greatest wish for the first game played here at Allianz Arena by making this a real edge-of-the-seater, the Seattle defense again proved lax, allowing the Bucs to easily run out the final 3:58 on the clock.

The defeat snapped a four-game winning streak and drops Seattle’s record to 6-4 heading into its bye, which appears much-needed after what was for most of three quarters the Seahawks’ worst performance since a 27-7 loss at San Francisco in the second week of the season.

Seattle allowed a Tampa Bay rushing attack that came in as the worst in the NFL to rush for a season-high 161 yards and other than the Barton pick, never had an answer for Brady when he was at his usual position of quarterback as he completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

The only time the Seahawks got the better of him was when the Bucs made the odd decision to flank him left at receiver on a play at the Seattle 22-yard-line late in the third quarter.

Seattle rookie Woolen picked off a pass thrown by running back Fournette, which gave the Seahawks new life in a game they trailed at the time 14-3.

The Seahawks then quickly moved to the Tampa Bay 9, threatening to get right back in the game.

But on second down, Smith fumbled while trying to escape a sack attempt from Tampa Bay’s Devin White.

Brady swiftly marched Tampa Bay 87 yards for another score — and one of three Bucs’ scoring drives of 86 yards or longer — to seemingly put the game away.

Much to the delight of the thousands of Seahawks fans who otherwise had little to cheer about, Seattle finally scored a touchdown on a 21-yard TD pass from Smith to Tyler Lockett with 8:20 remaining.

Any last chance of making it a game seemed to evaporate when Brady stepped up and hit running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn for an 11-yard pass on third-and-10 with 7:08.

But down 21-9, the Seahawks made their own break when Cody Barton — playing middle linebacker with Jordyn Brooks out — leapt high to catch a Brady pass over the middle. That gave Seattle the ball at the Tampa Bay 45 with 6:24 to play.

The Seahawks then converted a fourth-and-3 on a 10-yard Smith-to-Lockett pass to get to the Tampa Bay 28.

Facing another fourth-and-1 at the 19, Smith rolled left and hit Marquise Goodwin with a pinpoint pass in the back of the end zone to make it 21-16 with 3:58 to play.

But a 12-yard run by Rachaad White, a 17-yard Brady to Julio Jones pass and an 18-yard White run ran out the clock.

The Seahawks had hoped that flying to Germany a day before Tampa Bay might give them an advantage.

But it was the Seahawks who sleep-walked through the first half in falling behind 14-0.

The stats accurately reflected Tampa Bay’s domination as the Bucs outgained the Seahawks 208-57 in the first half, getting 13 first downs to Seattle’s three and holding the ball for 18:48.

Most surprising was a 76-15 edge in rushing yards.

That matchup figured to heavily favor Seattle as the Bucs came into the game with the worst rushing attack in the NFL, averaging just 60.7 per game.

But the Bucs got five of their 13 first-half first downs on the ground, including on third downs of one and two yards on their first scoring drive.

That ground attack was the key to consecutive drives of 88 and 86 yards in the first half that gave the Bucs their two-touchdown lead at the break.

The first touchdown came on a 32-yard pass from Brady to Jones on a third-and-10 play with 13:40 to play in the second quarter.

Jones broke wide open on a crossing route in which there was apparent — if not obvious — miscommunication in the Seattle secondary.

On Seattle’s next drive, the Seahawks faced a third-and-2 at their own 35 when Smith rolled to his right and appeared as if he had enough room to run for the first down.

But typifying the first-half offensive struggles, Smith decided to throw it and his pass to Lockett fell incomplete.

The Bucs used a pass interference penalty on Michael Jackson to jump-start their next drive.

Brady hit Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller for 19 and 22 yards on consecutive plays to set up a 1-yard TD by Fournette.

At that point, the Bucs had a 206-38 edge in yards, 13-2 in first downs and 17:16 to 8:13 in time of possession.

And a Tampa Bay rushing attack that came into the game last in the NFL at 60.7 per game had gained 74 on 19 attempts.

During the break before the kickoff, the Seattle defenders gathered around veteran Bruce Irvin on the sideline, with Irvin appearing to give an impassioned talk.

It worked for a while, but it was mostly a game the Seahawks will remember mostly for everything that came before it.

