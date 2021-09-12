Seattle Seahawks (0-0)
vs. Indianapolis Colts (0-0)
10 a.m. | Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
The Seahawks have brought in new players and a new offensive coordinator, but the goal of a championship remains the same in 2021. Catch up on the ‘Hawks with our 10-page special section coming Friday in print and all week online.
NFL kickoffSeahawks season preview 2021
- After an offseason of discontent, have the Seahawks and Russell Wilson found the right recipe for success?
- Can Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner lead Seahawks to postseason glory? | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks pick ’em: How The Seattle Times sports staff sees the team faring
- Pressure is on new Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to keep everyone happy | Larry Stone
- Questions at cornerback aside, this Seahawks defense has a chance to be better than it was at the end of 2020
- A decade later, Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s high school players still remember him being ‘on a different level’
More
L.J. Collier a surprise healthy scratch among Seahawks inactives
The Seahawks' list of six inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Colts included one surprise — defensive end L.J. Collier, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, taken 29th overall.
Seattle general manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle that it was “just a coach’s decision to place L.J. on the inactive list."
Collier, who turned 26 on Sunday, was inactive for five games as a rookie in 2019 when he battled injuries. But he was active for all 16 games last season.
Collier was listed as a starting defensive end on Seattle's public depth chart this week with Kerry Hyder Jr. as the backup.
Schneider noted that the Seahawks were fully healthy and “it was hard for the staff to figure out" the rotations up front.
Schneider also noted the Seahawks using some different schemes with their defensive line that meant wanting to go with all of the team’s rush end players. Collier generally plays more of the 3-technique or strongside end spot.
The other five inactives as Seattle had to pare its roster to 48 were QB Jake Luton, RB Alex Collins, OLs Stone Forsythe and Dakoda Shepley and CB Bless Austin.
Inactive for the Colts were: CB Xavier Rhodes, CB Chris Wilcox, DE Kemoko Turay, G Danny Pinter, G/T Will Fries, T Eric Fisher, DE Isaac Rochell.
For Seahawks, biggest unknown entering 2021 season is if offense can take off under OC Shane Waldron
RENTON — Pete Carroll is set to embark on his 16th season as an NFL head coach. He also served as USC’s head coach for another nine.
But if Carroll has learned a lot about football in all those years, one thing he said he’s never figured out, is predicting how his team is going to perform heading into its opening game.
“I don’t know nothing,’’ Carroll said with a laugh Friday when asked whether he had a handle on how the Seahawks will play in Sunday’s opener at Indianapolis. “After all this time you’d think I’d know something. But I don’t know nothing.’’
Still, some parts of the team are more predictable than others.
The big unknown is the offense, and particularly first-year coordinator Shane Waldron. Waldron has called plays only once in his life, in 2011 at Buckingham Browne & Nichols (Massachusetts) High School.
What to watch for during Seahawks-Colts in Week 1 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
And away we go with the 46th season in Seahawks history.
It’s the continuation of a journey that started exactly 45 years ago — Sept. 12, 1976.
Will this be another season to remember (I think we could all use another 2013 right about now)? Or one to forget (and take heart — there’s almost no way anything could ever be as bad as 1992)?
The story begins to unfold at 10 a.m. Sunday against the Colts in Indianapolis.
Colts QB Carson Wentz will start Sunday and try to change his history against Seattle
Carson Wentz threw the last touchdown pass of his Philadelphia Eagles career against the Seattle Seahawks in November.
Now the Seahawks will try to prevent him from throwing the first of his career with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Wentz had foot surgery Aug. 2 to remove a piece of bone that had broken loose in his foot, and his status for Sunday’s opener against Seattle had loomed as uncertain throughout the preseason.
But Wentz has gotten the go-ahead to start against Seattle, having participated in practice all week.
Seahawks fully healthy as they head to Indianapolis
Pete Carroll’s seen just about everything in a football coaching career that dates to 1974.
But he’s not sure he’s ever seen what he did Friday — a Seahawks game status report that was completely blank.
Seattle’s status report Friday listed no one in any of the three categories, meaning all 53 players on the team’s active roster are considered healthy and ready to play when the team kicks off its regular-season opener at 10 a.m. PT Sunday at Indianapolis.
“I don’t remember another time,” Carroll said.
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams says he’s ‘100%’ after injury-filled 2020 season
RENTON — Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has plenty of goals for the 2021 season, especially after signing a contract last month making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
But at the top of the list — and key to all of the rest — is staying healthy.
When he held his first weekly news conference of the season Thursday, Adams declared himself healthy.
“I’m 100% in my eyes, and I’m ready to go,’’ he said.
After an offseason of discontent, have the Seahawks and Russell Wilson found the right recipe for success?
RENTON — Russell Wilson cooked during the season and then he stewed after it.
Now, as the Seahawks enter yet another season where anything short of the Super Bowl will be deemed disappointing, the question is whether the team has given Wilson all the necessary ingredients to get there.
OK, so maybe it’s just about time to let the Wilson-cooking analogies flame out.
But for better or worse, that debate — whether the Seahawks are “letting Russ cook’’ enough to take advantage of his vast talents during the prime of his career — has come to define the conversation about the Seahawks as they embark on a season that may be as critical as any in the 12-year Pete Carroll era.
All seems good now between coach, general manager John Schneider and quarterback.
But Wilson’s discontent in the offseason was far from a media creation.
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW Huskies fail to run the ball, or stop the run, in deflating loss to Michigan in The Big House
- Time to panic? After horrible loss to Michigan, UW's season is hanging by a thread
- Huskies GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream UW-Michigan
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from UW's crushing loss at Michigan
- The story of the Mariners' Cotton Candy Girl lives on, five years after she became an internet sensation
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.