Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable said second-year right tackle Germain Ifedi has to show more maturity to cut down on penalties.

With just three games left in his second season in the NFL, Seahawks right tackle Germain Ifedi remains as vexing as any player on the team’s roster.

Seattle coaches insist he is playing well enough in what is his first full season at right tackle, and it would help the team greatly if he could show that he can man that spot far into the future. As a first-round pick last year the team has a lot invested him, but since he has two years left on his rookie contract with a chance for the team to pick up an option for a fifth year, he remains easily in club control through 2020, and for the next two years at a decent price.

The Seahawks feel as if they have finally settled on a starting five that can compete week in and week out, and Ifedi, they feel, is a part of it.

But then there is the big question mark — all those penalties.

Ifedi was flagged four times last week bringing his season total to 17, four more than any player in the NFL (the 13 that have been accepted is also the most).

Two were especially critical — an early penalty for taunting an official that killed a drive, and then an illegal motion on a third-and-one play on Seattle’s final series (Russell Wilson was sacked on the play but the penalty meant the Seahawks at best were going to face a third-and-six regardless).

Asked what he thinks the issue is after practice on Wednesday, offensive line coach Tom Cable said frankly: “I think it’s about maturity, I really do. We’ve talked about it, we addressed it again today, and really, this is about protecting your team. That’s in all phases; you have to have a conscience about you about doing the right thing, and that’s really where ends.”

Cable reiterated that if you take the penalties out that Ifedi is playing well enough (that may not be a universally shared opinion, but ultimately the opinion of the coaches is all that really matters).

But the flags, Cable also reiterated, have to be cleaned up.

“I think it’s about staying in your lane and doing your job, and don’t get whacked-out,” Cable said. “If you have a reputation for being a guy who has an easy button to push, this is the NFL and these are grown men, so they’ll see it and push those buttons. For him, it’s about growing through that and just dusting it off and going onto the next play.”