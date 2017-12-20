Seahawks coaches insisted Wednesday as the team got back to work that Seattle will treat this week as business as usual.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Sunday’s Seahawks game at Dallas is how Seattle will bounce back after an historically bad loss to the Rams that left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

As anyone reading this is probably aware, the Seahawks are now 8-6 and have to beat Dallas Sunday or see their playoff hopes end before the final weekend of the regular season has rolled around.

That’s a new spot for the Seahawks, who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2011 and in most of those years were usually just playing for positioning this time of year.

So how will the team respond?

As might be expected, coaches talked optimistically on Wednesday.

Said head coach Pete Carroll: “We’re rolling today, we’re out there going and rolling, so they have no choice. We have to bounce back and everyone seems tuned into it and focused on it, and realizes that whatever happened last week, we still have to win this week. It’s really the same scenario; every one of these games are must-have games and championship opportunities. That’s how we’re facing it and they seem to realize that, too.”

Offensive line coach Tom Cable, asked how a front that got dominated against the Rams Sunday is rising to the challenge this week, said: “What we do is we have a room where everybody gets to speak and everybody is accountable for what they’re doing and what we’re teaching. As we go forward, it’s really about being able to take your setback and move beyond it and get ready for the next one. Like I tell them, I’m kind of simple that way and that I want to keep things real. This is no different than how you would run your house or run your family; if you have an issue, you have to move forward. You have to handle it right, and you have to move forward.”

Cable said the team won’t hide from looking at the film of a game in which Seattle was held to its fewest yards (149) in four years.

“In truth, you have to look at it because you have to teach from it,’’ Cable said. “One setback doesn’t make a season or make a week or a month or whatever that is, so there’s something to grow and learn from it. For example; at guard, being able to widen the rush. let’s just start with that, that was really kind of an issue for us. The running game is there, but we got behind and couldn’t get to it. There’s some real positives, but at the end of the day, you can still grow from it, so we’ve looked at it and evaluated it like we always do, and teach from it and get ready for the next one.”

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell agreed that the task is to learn from the loss without dwelling on it, same as the Seahawks have had to do in a different manner after so many big ones the last few years.

“We have talked about it before,’’ Bevell said. “It’s a week-in, week-out battle. Every single week, whether you win the week before or you lose the week before, whatever, you have to be able to put that last week to bed and you have to come out and be able to play this week and we can’t look ahead and we can’t look back. We have to focus on this one week so whatever the issues are that we are trying to continue to get right. Like I said, you can be great on third downs one week and then the next week, it’s an issue and you have to get back to what can we do to make that better. In the red zone, in the running game, balls to Jimmy Graham, balls to Doug [Baldwin], all of those questions come up every single week in terms of how can we fix this, how do we get this right and so that is what we do. We go back to work and we try to fix all the things that we can fix. We try and get the players all on the same page and those guys are eager to come back to work, ready to work, ready to put their best foot forward and ready to move on. I don’t expect anything different for this week. I expect us to come out and play like the Seahawks are capable of playing and put a better game out than we did last week.”