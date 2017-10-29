Here is all that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had to say after Sunday's win.

(Opening…) “That was a wild football game. A fantastic game. Two teams that would not let up going for it. I thought that the Texans played great football today. Deshaun Watson showed you what a great player that he is. He doesn’t have to wait around, he’s already there. All of the plays, all of the throws that he made and the escapes and stuff, and the runs, too. He gave us all that we wanted. We respect the heck out of that. It wasn’t just him, because his receivers played like crazy, too. But, this day really belonged to just believing and hanging in there. I don’t know if you guys can imagine, but we practice it, kind of. We kind of practice believing so that we can get to the point when we have these opportunities, you just don’t relent. You won’t let up. It didn’t feel like there was even a moment that that happened, even though it was hard all day long and they were so good they were back and forth down the field. Russ brought those guys back time and time again. We were going down the time before and we throw a pick, and then everything worked out beautifully to get the ball back. Shoot, it took us three plays to go 80 yards to win the football game. I thought it was a fantastic day for our players and our team and to see what it takes, sometimes, to win a game, where you need both sides of the ball to come through when the time is right. Today the defense really needed the offense, and we’ve been in a lot of games on the other side of it, and they all know it. They’re very, very grateful for the play of our guys on that side of the ball. If there was ever any doubts about Russell, what he can do, there is no limit. That was a fantastic day. All kinds of guys made plays. It was really fun. That was just really fun, so I hope all you guys enjoyed the heck out of it.”

(On Wilson going from a late game interception to a game winning drive …) “That didn’t even faze him, not even a blip on the screen. He handled that quite well. That’s just the way he is. That’s how he always is. He isn’t going to let it bother him. He just knows what’s coming next, the very next step you take. He’s the best we have at understanding that and believing that and he stands for it, and they’ll follow him anywhere.”

(On Paul Richardson …) “He had a huge day. Coming through at the right place and the right time, makes some terrific catches, two touchdowns and then coming through on the big ball down field, and he just kind of skipped a beat there on that one. That was such a great moment to get down the field that far, make a play, and you just know why we’re fighting, because something good is going to happen, and he kind of set it in motion.”

(On whether Wilson and Richardson working together in the off season was helpful ….) “I think it certainly does. I like that over the bye week they had a chance to work some and just understand that the opportunity is going to come for those guys, and they’re going to have a chance, and it might make a difference and they worked hard at it and it looks like it does, to me.”

(On getting five sacks, including a half sack for Freeney…) “He was in there battling. I can’t wait to see the film. I couldn’t see him as much as I would like, but I know that he had a ball. He was so excited in the locker room to be back playing and they’re not all going to be like this, Dwight, but still, it was really cool.”

(On what it took to keep Earl Thomas out…) “He couldn’t go. He would have. If we didn’t stop him, what did it take? He knew it was the right thing to do, but it was too bad. A little hamstring. I don’t know if it was a cramp or what, but he pulled up on the last long play.”

(On whether he saw Jimmy Graham open before he caught the winning touchdown… ) “Oh, yeah. Everybody was screaming, everybody was calling his name out. It was just magnificent execution and the poise and the timing to do that exactly the way we practice it. Russ delivered the ball, the protection and all that stuff, and then Jimmy coming through, it was really fun. I’m really thankful for him to have the opportunity to come through.”

(On whether he had ever challenged that his quarterback did fumble…) “That’s a first right there. I was really happy about having that chance to challenge that. Really, it’s totally coming out of the other side of my brain. The guys upstairs did a great job to jump on that one and obviously it was the right thing and it helped.”

(On the pick 6 by Earl Thomas…) “Beautiful. It’s a great call. Kris makes a great call right there, gives him a chance, but it’s the finesse that he kind of lurked back in there to find a spot and fit in just perfectly and then put it in the end zone.”

(On the performance of the defense today…) “It was hard. We didn’t do very well today. Come on. We gave up a million yards, points, and all that stuff. I’m giving them a lot of credit, and then there’s plays our guys would never give them all that, because there were a lot of plays we can get back and play better. On this day, Deshaun and his receivers and those guys coming through; there was a bunch of them, you have to give them a lot of credit. They played great today. Now, they’ve been scoring like that for the last 5 weeks or something, too, so this isn’t anything new, they just did what they’ve been doing. Unfortunately, we couldn’t stop them, we thought we would be able to better than that.”

(On whether he sees any Russell Wilson in Deshaun Watson…) “They have similar qualities in that they can escape and run with the football. Both have great arms and both have marvelous vision down the field to find guys. There was about three or four of those throws that were really difficult to run the first route, relocate, find the guy and then deliver a great ball, too. There were, I don’t know, four or five great throws in those situations, late rhythm throws. Russ did it all day, too. They were swashbuckling out there man, it was something.”

(On whether there is concern about Earl Thomas being available next week….) “Sure. Yep.”

(On whether Houston was ganging up on the running game…) “That was really hard on us today. It was so obvious that we weren’t able to run the football. We didn’t think that was going to happen at all. We wanted to get our rhythm and get going. But, I think it’s worth noting that in this game when we realized that we were struggling, I thought Bev and Tom and those guys did a great job to go ahead and go where we could go, and to fight it. I thought Bev called a marvelous game today, just a marvelous game today. So many great calls, so many great plays, and so aggressive in his mentality even though we weren’t feeling aggressive at the line of scrimmage. We were able to pass pro and the guys did a nice job of doing that. Bev’s calling the game was beautiful today.”

(On Justin Britt being able to make it through…) “It was hard on him, but he did it. He got it.”

(On big plays by Tanner McEvoy and Tre Madden…) “There were so many guys that contributed. It was a great play down the middle, for Tre to get down there and change the field for us. And then the great throw and bomb and big time catch. Their guys caught the ball today and our guys caught the ball today. It was a marvelous day to watch football.”