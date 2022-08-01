RENTON — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the team announced Monday.

A statement from the team also said that Carroll is “fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, while remaining at home.”

The statement further said that Carroll “remains in contact with the coaching staff and will participate in team meetings virtually until he returns to the facility.”

After having strict protocols for testing, social distancing and contact tracing the last two seasons, the NFL opened camps this year with no protocols.

However, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network — the league’s official media arm — the league informed teams in June that anyone who tests positive still must isolate for five days, consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

It was not immediately clear how long Carroll, who is the oldest head coach in the NFL and turns 71 in September, would be out.

The Seahawks did not practice Sunday but are scheduled to be back on the field Monday at 1:30 p.m. for their fourth practice of training camp at the VMAC in Renton.

This story will be updated.