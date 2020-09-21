Marquise Blair may be out for an extended period, and Bruce Irvin may be as well, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday morning that the Seahawks fear he has a torn ACL.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll did not have specifics on either injury when he his weekly coach’s radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle with the Schefter report coming a little later in the morning.

Here are highlights of what Carroll said on his radio show:

Amadi set to take over for Blair at nickel corner

Carroll said there were no results back yet on either Blair or Irvin — those figure to come later Monday.

But he repeated what he said after Sunday night’s 35-30 win over the Patriots that Blair is likely out for some time.

“It looks like Ugo (Amadi) is going to have to take over for a bit,” Carroll said.

Amadi, a second-year player out of Oregon, took over the nickel spot for Blair when he was hurt with 10:09 to play in the second quarter.

Amadi ended up playing 47 snaps as the Seahawks stayed in a nickel defense much of the rest of the game — the Patriots ended up throwing a surprising 44 times.

“I thought he did a great job coming in,” Carroll said. “The expectations for the position are so high because Marquise has been playing so well. … I thought he was very aggressive and going at it.”

As for Irvin, Carroll seemed to indicate it might be more serious than his comment after the game when he noted Irvin was walking around in the locker room.

“I don’t know yet,” Carroll said. “He was hurt for sure. He got banged pretty good and all that. Have to wait and see.”

Seahawks made right call on New England’s final play

Both teams knew, as the Patriots had one last play from the 1-yard line with two seconds remaining, that there was one play Seattle had struggled to stop all night — a Cam Newton run to the left side of the Patriots offensive line at the goal line.

“They had run a play we hadn’t even slowed down during the night,” said Carroll, referring to two earlier Newton 1-yard TD runs.

So, the Seahawks gambled the Patriots would try it again.

“We figured they would run the exact same play again,” Carroll said.

The gamble paid off, as safety Lano Hill crashed hard to take out a lead blocker and allowed L.J. Collier space to come up to make a tackle that sent Newton airborne.

“We were in our goal-line defense,” Carroll said. “We just moved at the right time. (Linebacker) Bobby (Wagner) made a great call down there, and L.J. got free. Everyone was so aggressive in that moment. It was an amazing hit, too. It’s not like we just barely got him. We got him really well. So it was fun.”

New England coach Bill Belichick said of the call: “It was about what you would think it would be. We had one play to score and we tried to go with what we thought was our best play.”

Carroll says ejection of Quandre Diggs ‘a legit call’

Seattle’s secondary was thrown into flux when free safety Quandre Diggs was ejected late in the first quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New England receiver N’Keal Harry.

Carroll said he took no issue with the decision, saying the kind of hit Diggs made is exactly what the NFL is trying to get out of the game.

“It’s a legit call,” said Carroll, who said he asked the officials to confirm they checked with replay officials in New York first before making the ejection.

“It doesn’t matter whether he wanted to or tried to or not,” Carroll said. “It’s just what happens. He did helmet-to-helmet there, and it was a big hit. … Got to get the head out of it.”

Carroll said he knows Diggs wanted to be aggressive in the moment but that “we understand it and all, but we can’t do it.”

Carroll says pass rush better than advertised

Seattle had only one sack — on a blitz from safety Jamal Adams — and just five quarterback hits in 44 attempts, which led to some questions about the team’s pass rush.

But Carroll defended it Monday: “We had four sacks. We missed them. They were right there. … We’ve just got to get the guy down, but the rush allowed us to be there. Had we made those sacks on the night, it would have been an extraordinary night of playing defense.”

Carroll cited two missed sacks by Adams and one each by ends Benson Mayowa and Collier — Adams was again used extensively as a rusher, getting 12 pass-rush snaps.

Carroll took the blame for getting close to Newton a few times but not taking him down, citing the challenge of Newton’s size (6 feet, 5 inches and 245 pounds).

“We needed to make a better emphasis of that,” Carroll said. “I feel like I didn’t do a good enough job.”

Wilson made ‘great choice’ on final third-down throw to Tyler Lockett

If the Seahawks had lost, what stood to be as controversial a call as any was the decision to pass on third-and-1 from the 31 with 1:55 remaining.

Chris Carson had gained 9 yards on the previous two plays to set up the situation.

But New England had two timeouts remaining, so running the ball wasn’t going to take off any additional time, and the Seahawks obviously figured the Patriots would gear up for the run.

Carroll said Lockett was the third option on the play but two options on shorter crossing routes got covered well, so Wilson threw to Lockett, who was in man coverage and the Patriots had no safety deep.

“He had two easy routes to throw underneath,” Carroll said. “Totally running around routes going across the field. But both guys got jammed a bit.”

Carroll said Wilson spotting Lockett “was a great choice. That’s our QB. He’s going for it when he gets his chance.”

But the throw, going about 35 yards downfield, was just a little off. Carroll noted “the snap wasn’t great, so it did just distract him for a second making the handle on the snap.”

“He knows Tyler is going to be there,” Carroll said. “So that decision just tells you who Russ is and what he’s all about.”

Snap count notes

