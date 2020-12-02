When it comes to his football career, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner says he’s never looked too far down the road, instead always keeping his focus tightly on the next step.

“When I was in high school I just wanted to get to college,’’ Wagner said via Zoom Wednesday. “When I was in college I wanted to get to the pros. (Once in) the pros I wanted to be a Pro Bowler, and then, you know, you heard about All-Pro, and so you just try to set little goals for yourself and try to see if you can get those goals and try to do it within the team and kind of control what you can. So I can control my play, control my effort, my consistency, and everything else kind of takes care of itself.’’

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, though, is unabashed in saying that he thinks he knows where Wagner’s final football step will be — into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“He’s a Hall of Famer,’’ Carroll said Wednesday, repeating something he said a couple of other times in the wake of Wagner’s latest accomplishment during Monday’s 23-17 win against the Eagles — going over the 100 tackle mark for the ninth consecutive season, a longer streak during the last 20 years than all but one other player (London Fletcher, 14). His 1,174 tackles are the most in the NFL since 2012, and already also the most in team history, a record he broke a year ago.

“He is exactly what you would hope to write up as almost the definition for the position,’’ Carroll said. “There’s been some great ones and he’s one of them.’’

None of this is necessarily new to Seahawks fans, who have had the good fortune to watch Wagner since he entered the league in 2012.

Advertising

But if consistency and longevity are what help separate the Hall of Famers from the rest, then the 2020 season ranks as important as any other in Wagner’s career in making his case for football immortality.

Wagner turned 30 in June, an age when football careers often begin to descend. Two notable players who entered the NFL the same year as Wagner — quarterback Andrew Luck and linebacker Luke Kuechly — have each already retired.

This season also is the first season of a three-year contract extension worth up to $54 million with $40 million guaranteed that Wagner negotiated himself and signed in the summer of 2019, an achievement that maybe also could have allowed Wagner to rest on his laurels for a while.

But if anything, Wagner has seemed to play with even more of a purpose this season.

Wagner has been consistently rated the last few weeks as the best linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (he is again this week) with a season grade of 87.1 that is markedly better than last year’s 76.1 and the fourth-best of his career.

The most significant improvement has come in his pass coverage. Wagner had the second-lowest pass coverage grade of his career a year ago, via PFF, allowing a career-high 11.4 yards per reception when targeted. This year, that number is down to 9.6 while Wagner’s grade is up to 71.4 from 62.0 a year ago.

Advertising

“I’m appreciative of it,’’ Wagner said of the PFF rating. “I think the year is not done so I can’t say whether or not I’m having my best year or whatever. But I just feel like I’m going out there and trying to play my best every game and make as many plays as I possibly can — that’s kind of been my focus.’’

Wagner said those words last week before he then went out against the Eagles and illustrated again the coverage skills that have not only stood out this season but also long separated Wagner from many other linebackers, roaming far downfield to break up a pass to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert late in the first quarter of what was still a scoreless game. A better throw might have meant a completion, and Carroll said Wagner was supposed to have more help and not stuck in a strict man coverage situation on the play. But that Wagner was able to recover to break it up when the pass was not perfect also spoke volumes to Carroll.

“It isn’t just the tackles that he makes,’’ Carroll said when asked about that play Wednesday. “He’s a marvelous athlete, just an all-around athlete coordination-wise and timing and feel and all of that, and it takes all of those faculties to make choices in that kind of space and that kind of speed and that kind of depth and all to come through.’’

Wagner’s athleticism helped compel the Seahawks to draft Wagner in the second round in 2012 (enough so that the team made a decision that made some nervous in bypassing Russell Wilson and waiting until the third round to take him to make sure they got Wagner).

But as Carroll noted, what can be seen on film is the easiest part of the evaluation. It’s what can’t be seen — instincts on the field, work habits and approach off it — that more often determines if a pick will pay off.

“We hoped that he would come through and be an all-timer, and we couldn’t have predicted that, but we had hoped,’’ Carroll said. “And he surpassed our expectations with his consistency, which all is based on his character. It’s the person that he is. He’s just got his act together in the world and it shows up in his play.’’

Advertising

Among Wagner’s driving forces is the memory of his mother, Phenia, who died of a heart attack following his freshman year at Utah State in 2009.

Wagner to this day still has a 2008 Lexus that his mother had recently acquired, turning in a minivan she had long used while raising four kids in Ontario, Calif.

Wagner said Wednesday he recently had the car refurbished, including new rims and a new interior.

“As long as I’m alive that car will be alive,’’ Wagner said.

Wagner said his mother was always his biggest supporter and “the loudest person at the games,’’ saying he probably would have still “been able to hear (her cheering) through the (TV) screen.’’

Wagner has tried to honor her not just through his play but also in his actions off the field. He was honored as the Seahawks’ Man of the Year in 2019 for off-field work that included his “Walk with Wagner” for stroke awareness in the Seattle community. It’s a cause particularly important to him as his mother had several strokes before her death.

“I think she would be proud of me,’’ Wagner said. “I think the biggest thing she would be most proud of is the humility, the consistency, being the same person that I always have been.’’