Seattle had 10 costly penalties for 100 costly yards in Sunday’s 33-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Maybe the most controversial was a taunting flag thrown on cornerback D.J. Reed following an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter. The penalty gave Tennessee a first down at the Seattle 37. The Titans ended up turning the ball over on downs, so the penalty did not specifically cost Seattle points.

The flag on Reed was one of many called around the league as the NFL has placed a renewed emphasis this year on taunting, specifically any viewed as directly at opponents.

“The taunting penalty, that’s the new rule, we just saw it,” coach Pete Carroll said during his radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle Monday morning. “I’m afraid we’ve opened up a can of worms that we don’t like. But by the definition of the new rule, if you make actions towards an opponent then that can be referred to as taunting. That’s how they saw it, so they called it.”

The NFL Players Association on Monday tweeted out a quote stating, “For those who aren’t a fan of the new taunting rule, we aren’t either. Rules like this are adopted through the competition committee, which includes 11 members: 10 selected by the commissioner + 1 NFLPA rep.”

Carroll: Brandon Shell’s MRL is ‘positive’

Carroll also said an MRI on the sprained ankle of starting right tackle Brandon Shell was “positive” though he offered no specifics on whether Shell will have to miss any time. Shell was injured late in the fourth quarter and replaced by Jamarco Jones.

Carroll said receiver Dee Eskridge, who sat out the game with a concussion, will return to practice this week with an eye on playing against the Vikings Sunday.

He said it was still unclear if Bryan Mone, out Sunday with a triceps injury, will make it back.

Carroll was not asked about WR DK Metcalf, who the coach said banged a knee late in the game.