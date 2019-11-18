RENTON — The Seahawks returned to practice Monday following their bye week, an extra period of time that the team thinks will further allow receiver Tyler Lockett to be available for the game Sunday at Philadelphia.

Lockett, who suffered a contusion in his left leg last Monday against San Francisco, wasn’t on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. It was a relatively light workout held indoors, but he was in attendance.

Lockett had to stay behind for two days following the victory over the 49ers due to concerns over swelling if he flew, and the possibility of compartment syndrome.

But Lockett returned to Seattle on Wednesday in owner Jody Allen’s private plane and coach Pete Carroll said Monday his recovery continues to progress with the hope he will be able to return to full duty this week.

“He’s doing better,’’ Carroll said following the workout Monday. “We will know later in the week his status. We are planning on him being able to play but yet he’s got to show it to us (in practice).’’

Exactly when Lockett was injured remains unclear. He played through the fourth quarter of the game before sitting once the contest went to overtime, and then being immediately taken to the hospital.

Advertising

Carroll said a trainer stayed with Lockett, who leads the Seahawks with 62 receptions for 793 yards.

“He stayed there two nights, enough so that they wanted to take an extra day just to ensure that he was fine and all that,’’ Carroll said. “He is really on the road to recovery now, he is past that. That was just the initial concern and we are very fortunate that we were at a great place (Stanford Hospital) and they took great care of him and all that and everything worked out fine, so now he is on the road back and we are optimistic but he’s still going to have to do it and the extra days absolutely are helping us so we will take full advantage of that.’’

WILLSON UNLIKELY TO MAKE IT WITH HAMSTRING INJURY SO ED DICKSON LIKELY TO BE ACTIVATED

Also missing Monday from the portion of practice open to the media was tight end Luke Willson, who suffered a hamstring injury and likely won’t play against the Eagles.

“(Willson) is working at it,’’ Carroll said. “It’s going to take Luke a bit. I don’t think he’ll have a chance to make it back this week.’’

So, expect the Seahawks to activate Ed Dickson off injured reserve to give Seattle a second tight end to go along with Jacob Hollister, who took most of the snaps at that spot against the 49ers in filling in for Willson.

Advertising

The team will have to waive someone off the 53-man roster to make room for Dickson, a move that likely would happen in the next day or so.

“A really good chance that’s going to happen,’’ Carroll said.

Dickson caught 12 passes in 10 games for the Seahawks last year but has not played this season after having minor knee surgery early in training camp.

Teams can recall two players each year from in-season IR.

DUANE BROWN, JOSH GORDON DOING FINE

The 49ers game was the Seahawks debut for receiver Josh Gordon, who played 27 snaps and caught two passes for 27 yards, each converting third downs late in the game.

Gordon had been waived by the Patriots with the designation of having a minor injury due to a knee issue and then also was limited at times in practice his first week with the Seahawks due to an ankle injury.

But Carroll said there will be no restrictions on Gordon going forward.

“He has no problems at all,’’ Carroll said. “He did fine in the game and we are going to keep moving forward with it. I don’t see any hesitation. I don’t know that we would load him up to play every play, kind of a thing, or anything like that. We would still use our rotations. But he has no limitations.’’

Left tackle Duane Brown also has been limited in practice with biceps and knee issues that have caused him to miss two games.

Carroll said the obvious — that the extra days off should help Brown.

“He had a good week,’’ Carroll said. “It was a great week for the veterans, guys who have been around, and we will still take care of business and make sure that he is still really strong for the weekend.’’

That likely hints at some more days of Brown being limited in practice this week but with the expectation that he will play Sunday.