Seahawks coach Pete Carroll hopes to get some confirmation from famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson that Russell Wilson's lateral Sunday was legal.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the film didn’t lie regarding one of the most memorable and controversial plays of Sunday’s 24-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles — Russell Wilson’s downfield pitch to running back Mike Davis in the fourth quarter. Carroll said in his view the play was perfectly legal.

But just in case, Carroll said Monday he put in a call to famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson to describe the, well, physics of it all and confirm that it was all on the up-and-up.

“I just want to see what Dr. Neil has to say about that try to help you guys out,’’ Carroll said, referring to the controversy that developed of whether the ball went forward – which if it had would have been illegal since Wilson was past the line of scrimmage.

As of Monday afternoon, Carroll said he hadn’t heard back yet from Tyson, who met with Carroll and some Seahawks players when he visited the VMAC in the fall of 2016.

Carroll, though, said his own eyes confirmed that the play was legal after looking at the film Monday.

The play came on a third-and-eight with 10:06 remaining in the game and Seattle at its own 42-yard-line and resulted in a 23-yard gain — six by Wilson and 17 by Davis — that led to the Seahawks’ final touchdown after the Eagles had scored to cut the lead to seven and led to some immediate questioning by NBC announcers Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth of whether the play was legal.

“It looked like guys running really fast and he pitches the ball backwards, just like he’s supposed to do, and the speed of the ball that was traveling with the ball carrier at the time was passed along to the football,’’ Carroll said. “… It clearly looked like he pitched the ball backwards but everybody kept moving, so we’ll see what happens (when Tyson calls).’’

Said Wilson after the game: “The lateral was definitely not in the progression (of receivers). I just stepped up, I knew I was past the line, I was about to run for the first down, and the next thing I know, here comes Mike Davis. Like I said, I had a baller to my right, and I gave him a chance, and he gets a big first down, a huge first down. It really kept the clock running, kept the drive running, and I believe we scored that drive. That was huge.”

The play, of course, can’t be reversed at this point. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said later he didn’t ask for a challenge since Philly had already used one unsuccessfully earlier in the half, which cost a time out, and because his coaches in the press box hadn’t seen a replay by the time the flag had to be thrown that convinced them it was worth a challenge (Pederson reiterated that point when he talked to Philadelphia media Monday).

It’s not just the legality of the play that many debated but also whether it was worth the risk — Wilson might have gotten the first down without it, though some Eagles defenders were closing in, and a fumble at that point could obviously have been game-changing.

Carroll, though, said he had no issues with Wilson’s decision.

“Here’s what I was taught a long time ago by (former Minnesota) coach (Bud) Grant — if you have really good players and really good athletes and they feel comfortable, laterals are one of the best plays in the game,’’ Carroll said. “He said that years ago. And there are some guys we tell ‘you can’t do it.’ But there are some guys (who have the green light). And I think Russ made the point about working with Mike — Mike, you could see he was looking for the ball. So sometimes those special moments happen and terrific players pull it off. But it’s not something that’s going to happen on a regular basis.’’

Carroll, of course, was infamously on the wrong end of a similar play that went bad in the 2006 Rose Bowl when star Trojans running back Reggie Bush pitched the ball to walk-on receiver Brad Walker resulting in a lost fumble that some have cited as a turning point in the Longhorns’ eventual upset win to take the national title.

But on Sunday it all worked out for a defining play in what may turn out to be a season-defining win.

Carroll, though, is hoping Tyson can provide one last exclamation point

“We had an afternoon together (referring to Tyson’s 2016 visit),’’ Carroll said. “So he really likes football. So I felt like that’s enough of an open ticket to go ahead and give him a call on something like that. He’s kind of like the national resident guru on stuff like this. So I’m really hoping and counting on him responding before long so we can put it out there.’’