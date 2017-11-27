Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday there remains a chance that rookie running back Chris Carson could return at some point this season.

Here are a few additional injury and personnel updates from Seattle coach Pete Carroll’s press conference on Monday following the team’s win over San Francisco the day before:

— Carroll said there remains a chance that rookie running back Chris Carson, who remains the team’s leading rusher among tailbacks with 208 yards, will be able to return this season. Carson has been on Injured Reserve since the day after the Indianapolis game on Oct. 1 after having ankle surgery but would now be eligible to return if he can get healthy.

“Chris could come back to action in essence starting to workout on the field and all of that in a week from now,” Carroll said. “He has made tremendous progress, we don’t want to rush him on anything or expectations-wise for you guys either, but he has had a great recovery, so we’ll see what happens. He’s running and changing direction and starting to do some more aggressive stuff this week, he has been running on the field and all of that, and he’ll be doing stuff. Each stage of it depends on how he responds to it, so it’s always after the work. This week will be really important; and we’ll have a lot of information going forward, and there’s a chance, so we’ll hold out hope for him. I know he’s dying to play and he’s done everything he could possibly do and he just handled the rehab up to this point well beyond expectations. We’ll see what that means.”

Teams are allowed to bring two players a year off of IR as long as they have sat out eight weeks. Seattle has not used either of its early return designations this season and appears to be saving one for Carson in case he can make it back.

— Carroll said cornerback DeShawn Shead, who is eligible to return to practice off the Physically Unable to Perform list at any point the rest of the season, is not yet ready to practice.

“We are not going to do that this week,” Carroll said. “But he is really ramping up this week to prepare for that return.”

— Rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin will return to practice on Wednesday after sitting out the 49ers game after being unable to make it through the NFL’s concussion protocol last week.

Byron Maxwell started in place of Griffin at right cornerback against the 49ers and Carroll said it’s uncertain exactly how the cornerback spot will unfold with Griffin back — Jeremy Lane has been starting at left cornerback with Richard Sherman out for the season.

“We will see how that goes,” Carroll said. “We got to figure that out. It is a good situation for us. Both Jeremy and Byron played really well in the game so we are getting a little stronger and a little more competitive. It’s a good situation for us.”

— Defensive end Dion Jordan sat out the 49ers game with a neck/stinger issue but Carroll said there’s a chance he will return this week.

“He had a good jump today from what I understand, just getting his strength back and where he can pass the tests and stuff,” Carroll said. “The physical test to get him back on the field. I think he has a chance to practice this week. I don’t know that yet. We will see on Wednesday. But had a good positive day anyway.”

— Tight end Luke Willson will have to pass the league’s concussion protocol to play Sunday against the Eagles and Carroll said it’s too early to know yet if he will.

“No real progress on him now,” Carroll said. “He was OK after the game and all that kind of stuff. He’s got to get through Thursday. It takes all the way to Thursday before we really get an indication.”