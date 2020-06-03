Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Monday turned his team meeting into a two-hour opportunity for players to speak about the recent protests over the death of George Floyd.

Tuesday it was Carroll’s turn as he devoted almost the entire hour and six minutes of his new podcast that he hosts with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr — Flying Coach — to the topic of the death of Floyd, a Black man who died after his neck was pressed under the knee of a white police officer for roughly eight minutes, and other issues related to race relations in America.

Carroll and Kerr were joined for the entire podcast by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, the three taking turns offering their thoughts on recent events and possible solutions for change.

Carroll called it “sickening’’ to watch the video of the death of Floyd and specifically the reaction the other three officers involved.

“All the white guys sitting right there that could have helped out and they didn’t?’’ he said. “… it’s (happened) again is what kills us. Again it happened.’’

Monday’s team meeting, Carroll said, was conducted in the hopes “of finding some kind of sense of understanding of how do we take the next step. … the point is that we are trying to interact as much as we can with our guys and listen and learn and grow and find a place where we can act and do something productive.’’

Carroll said he wanted to “let guys speak their hearts and them talking about how this is impacting them and affecting them.’’

Carroll said that many of the players talked about the need to be active in upcoming elections.

“Our guys talked a lot about voting, about making their voices heard,’’ he said. “Coaches admitted that they hadn’t voted in years past but they are going to vote like never before, and players were saying the same thing.’’

Carroll also stressed two other main points — a need for increased education in schools of the history of racism in America and increased awareness by white Americans of current realities.

“We can’t live with an oblivious way of looking at this,’’ Carroll said. “We can’t do that. It’s the privilege that white people have, living obliviously to what is going on. That ain’t okay. And so I’m trying to convey that to our guys that they see it that way. That we are trying to learn from each other and we move ahead together.

“… The problem lies in the white communities not responding and the awareness not being adequate enough so see, hear, feel the indiscretions that have happened and we react on it and we respond. (That) our conscious doesn’t allow us to do anything but respond.’’

Carroll, who earned a secondary teaching credential at Pacific University, also said he thinks American schools need to do a better job teaching the history of racism.

“I think that there could be such value if within the education system we taught the history of racism in America, or the history of racism,’’ Carrol said.

Carroll said he would be “jumping on the table’’ for the addition of such a curriculum.

“Without recognizing that history, without acknowledging it and calling it exactly like it is, what are we even talking about?’’ Carroll said. “No wonder people don’t know. No wonder people can remain oblivious, no wonder they can stay living in privilege.”

Carroll’s suggestion for better for education of the history of racism came after Kerr said he felt the current situation is “400 years in the making.’’

“In our country there has been a refusal to reconcile the sins of our past,’’ Kerr said.

“I think probably the thing that has to be done before anything is an understanding and an awareness that there needs to be a reconciliation, an admission of guilt. … it’s our responsibility to admit that this is going on in our country and let’s look at our past and let’s truly examine our past.’’

Carroll called the protests “an extraordinary demonstration that we need to see. There are some horrible parts of it, but protest is awesome because people are expressing their views and their visions and they are willing to put themselves out. We need that to happen on all levels, as well as reaching to the highest level. And whatever we could do to influence that is worthwhile, for sure.’’

Kerr also brought up the on-field protests of then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2017.

“There was a moment in time that a young man captured,’’ Carroll said, “… he stood up for something that he believed in. What an extraordinary moment it was that he was willing to take. I don’t know that he had any idea what the impact would be, as it turned out. But what a symbol of courage and vision.”

There was no mention made of the Seahawks having brought in Kaeperick for a workout in 2017 as well as having another meeting initially scheduled with Kaepernick in 2018 that was cancelled, reportedly when Kaepernick said he didn’t know his specific plans for his social activism, including if he would stand for the anthem.

Kaepnerick has not signed with a team since he became a free agent following the 2016 season when he opted out of his contract after the 49ers told him he would be released.

“I think it was a big sacrifice, in the sense, that a young man makes,’’ Carroll said. “But those are the courageous moments that some guys take and we owe a tremendous amount to him, for sure.’’