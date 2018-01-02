Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman will undergo surgery on his ankle soon. That was among several personnel updates offered Tuesday by Pete Carroll at his season-ending press conference.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s end-of-season press conference Tuesday featured updates on a number of key players and personnel topics.

Here are highlights:

— Before he had even finished his opening statement Carroll headed off one topic — his future — which came into at least some question after a couple of reports surfaced over the weekend that he could consider retiring.

“Any of those conversations that you guys heard or wanted to ask questions about, you don’t even have to ask them, I ain’t going anywhere,’’ Carroll said. “I’m fired up to be here and can’t wait to get going. I feel great, pumped and I need to translate that and transfer that into the rest of the program so everybody is ready to go.’’

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks about the 2017 season at his final press conference of the year on Tuesday.

— Carroll also said he anticipates general manager John Schneider remaining in Seattle despite rumors that he could be a candidate for the vacant general manager opening in Green Bay, which is essentially Schneider’s hometown and the organization with which he got his start.

“Yeah, I am (convinced Schneider will be back),’’ Carroll said. “As a matter of fact, I am. I’m convinced of that, yeah…. I’m convinced that I’m answering your question exactly like I (was) asked it. I think he’s going to be here, yeah. That’s what I’m counting on it.

— Carroll said cornerback Richard Sherman will have surgery on his left ankle soon to clean up some bone spurs, which will require a 4-6-week recovery. Carroll said it is on the other leg from the Achilles (which was his right side) and said the recovery from his Achilles operation is going well.

“He’s going beautifully,” Carroll said. “He’s got another surgery coming up, his other leg, to clean some stuff up. Not the same Achilles surgery that he had but he will have to a much lesser degree recovery. It will be a four-to-six week thing he thinks. But he’s going to take care of himself to make sure that he’s right. That’s really important. He’s really on the positive side. He’s had a tremendous attitude about it. He feels pretty darn good. I think he’s out of the boot like this week or something like that. So on goes his progress. I think in the next couple weeks he’ll do the other one … There’s bone spurs and things like that. He’s got a cleanup job that he needs to do. He had a problem on both sides throughout the year.”

— Carroll said on his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle earlier in the day that Cliff Avril and Kam Chancellor “are going to have a hard time playing again” after each suffered season-ending neck/stinger issues this season hinting that each may have to retire. At his press conference Carroll was a bit more vague about their futures.

“Honestly I really can’t (clarify their futures),’’ Carroll said. “I shouldn’t say anymore than ‘we don’t know yet.’ I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you there. Both those guys are marvelous people and competitors and all that. We’d love to see them through the rest of their career. I don’t know what’s going to happen there.”

Asked if it’s about their quality of life going forward for each, Carroll said: “I think so for both those guys. Yeah. I think there are concerns. … I know they both couldn’t play, so we’ll see. Whatever those guys decide will be the right thing whatever direction they go. They got such great brains and character and all that stuff that they’ll make great choices and we’ll support them whatever that is.”

— Carroll said he could not offer much more about outlook for rookie defensive lineman Malik McDowell, who missed the season with a severe concussion suffered in an ATV accident in July. It remains unclear if McDowell will play again.

“There’s not much I can tell you,’’ Carroll said. “He had a traumatic accident, and it took a big toll. At this point, we don’t know any more than…nothing has changed in the evaluation. This young man’s future is in the balance of whatever the doctors say and what he can and is capable of doing. We really don’t know. At this point, we have to just wait. I really don’t have anything else to offer to you. It’s extraordinarily unfortunate to him, as a young man, and it’s extraordinarily unfortunate for our organization, as well, because he is a tremendous prospect and would be a beautiful fit. And if that ever comes back around where that happens, we’ll benefit from it as, of course, he will. But I don’t have any information for you that updates where we go.”

— Carroll said linebacker D.J. Alexander will have a surgery on his shoulder and knee. Otherwise, Carroll said the team enters the offseason relatively healthy other than the other, obvious issues that crept up.

“Really as of yesterday there’s just a few guys that have some stuff,’’ Carroll said. “I don’t want to comment because they may or may not. But we’re not in bad shape. We go into the offseason very fortunate in that regard. We’ve kind of taken our hits during the year. Guys have had their chance to recover. There’s a couple of ankle cleanups, stuff like that, a couple of shoulder things. One guy, I’ll give you one, D.J. Alexander has some cleanups to do, shoulder and knee, I think. Not many guys like that so we’re in pretty good shape.”

— As for the potential of shakeups to the coaching staff Carroll was vague as could be other than to note that a few could have opportunities elsewhere (defensive coordinator Kris Richard has been mentioned as getting an interview as the head coach of the Colts.

“There’s guys up for jobs now,’’ Carroll said. “This is that time of the year when stuff happens. We’ll see how it goes. I mentioned on the radio today that I really – and you guys have been good so far; I appreciate it – that I think a lot of respect is to be dealt to these guys. They’ve got families and lives and careers and dreams and hopes as we all do, and we’ll see what happens. I’ve always been here to help our guys and I want them to go and do what they’re capable of doing and meet their challenges of their lifetime as well, and I’m up for that. When it works out, I do everything I can to help them. We’ll see what happens, but other than that there’s not much to be said about that at this point.’’