Arizona coach Bruce Arians says the Cardinals plan to, well, beat the Seahawks Sunday in Seattle. Pete Carroll responded saying Arians can say whatever he wants.

Arizona coach Bruce Arians has never really seemed to buy into the idea that anything he says might have any influence on an upcoming game, quickly earning a reputation for freely speaking his mind about just about anything during his five seasons as coach of the Cardinals.

But he might be putting that theory to another stiff test with a comment following his team’s 23-0 win over the Giants Sunday. In a moment captured on video, Arians told his team of Sunday’s game at Seattle that “We’ve got a big one next weekend. We know that’s our home field. We’re goin’ up there and kick their ass.”

Here's motivation for them. Bruce Arians talkin bout CenturyLink being the Cards Home field…

The “home field” statement is an obvious reference to Arizona having won three of four in Seattle since Arians took over in 2013, including a last-play 34-31 win last year that knocked Seattle out of the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. (As Seattle fans may not need reminding, the Seahawks have had a lot better luck against the Cardinals in Glendale, going 4-0-1 there since 2013 — well, in the regular season, anyway).

What does Seahawks coach Pete Carroll think of Arians’ statement?

“Bruce gets to say whatever he wants, man,” Carroll said during his weekly radio show Tuesday on 710 ESPN Seattle. “He can say whatever he wants. Bring them on. Let’s go. We’ll go play some football on Sunday and we’ll figure it out.”

Will Seattle players see Arians’ comments?

“They might have some fun with that, I don’t know,” Carroll said. “I would imagine they would.”

It’s not the first time Arians has done a little, well, life-injecting into the rivalry with the Seahawks. After the first of Arizona’s three wins in Seattle since he took over — a 17-10 win at the end of the 2013 season, Seattle’s last loss that season before going on to win the Super Bowl — Arians famously (infamously?) told his team in the locker room that “there’s a new sheriff in town.”

The reality, of course, is that with all that’s on the line — a playoff berth, specifically — the Seahawks should hardly need any outside motivation, something Arians surely knows himself.

But if nothing else, it’ll give everyone that much more to talk about this week.