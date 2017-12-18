Wagner responded via Twitter that: “E keep my name out yo mouth. Stop being jealous of other people success. I still hope you keep balling bro.'' Wagner deleted the Tweet shortly after.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday he is not worried about Bobby Wagner’s Twitter response to a comment made by teammate Earl Thomas about Wagner’s decision to play in Sunday’s 42-7 loss to the Rams.

“There might have been (some tension) in the exchange or whatever,’’ Carroll said. “I think Bobby was a little upset. But I think we’ll be fine.”

Wagner played into the third quarter despite having not practiced all week with a hamstring injury — in fact, a decision for him to play was not made until about 90 minutes prior to the game, Carroll said.

Thomas said later he thought Wagner waited too long to take himself out of the game and that maybe he shouldn’t have played at all.

“To be totally honest, I think you have to give your hats off to Wags and a couple guys that played, but my personal opinion, I don’t think they should have played,” Thomas said. ” The backups would have did just as good. The injuries – Kam (Chancellor), Sherm (Richard Sherman), K.J. (Wright) – they definitely hurt today.”

Wagner, who was not available to the media after the game, responded via Twitter that: “E keep my name out yo mouth. Stop being jealous of other people success. I still hope you keep balling bro.” Wagner deleted the Tweet shortly after.

On his radio show Monday morning on ESPN 710 Seattle, Carroll said the incident was the result of the frustration of the stunning defeat.

“Emotions and all that,” Carroll said. “Guys say something that they maybe shouldn’t have said or wish they would have said it to each other or whatever. But that’s media. Your thoughts go out. And so those guys have been together a long time and they have been through a lot together and they will work everything out. I’m not worried about anything going forward. But that’s too bad that that’s what social media does.”

Carroll said the decision for Wagner to play was not made until his pre-game workout with the final determination made just before the team had to declare players active 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

Carroll said he felt that Wagner at even less than 100 percent was worth having on the field.

“We had to rely on what we felt like,’’ Carroll said. “Yeah, so he had to tell us what he was feeling like. That is what that workout was for, so that he could see for himself how far he could take it. That’s really want we needed to do there and then we had been really clear how straight up we had to be because we wanted take care of him and make sure that we did that properly. So he had to convey to us really what happened. Not in an emotional way, but really what was making sense to him, which he did and he was right and it worked out. There is a lot of trust there and it worked out. He is a heck of a kid and he wanted every way to play but he knew that he might not be able to and he had to go ahead and show it, really to himself first, and then he had to convey that to us.”

Carroll said he felt that Wagner’s “leadership, his ability to command what is going on, make the adjustments of all of that, he is so far ahead of anybody else who can play, the thought is he could help other guys play well. That’s really the consideration. And we just kept our fingers crossed that he wouldn’t go too far and he didn’t. He played like a pro.”

Wagner came out after a Los Angeles touchdown that made it 40-0.

Carroll said Wagner will enter this week the same as last week, limited in practice and with the hope he can play on Sunday.

“Bobby has come out of the game like he was a week ago, so it didn’t hurt him at all to play which we are very fortunate, so that means he will have a really good chance to play again,” Carroll said.