Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team has a lot of work to do, and quickly, in the wake of Sunday's loss to Washington and a game Thursday at Arizona.

There were a lot of interesting topics for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to address following Sunday’s 17-14 loss to Washington.

Here’s the transcript of what he said:

(Opening) “OK, everything is moving fast. We got to get going. Got a lot to do here. Really disappointing game just to give you a quick wrap up on it. Just in a number of ways, we didn’t perform like we are capable. So we continue to have work to do. We made some progress in some areas and played a really good game on defense and had a really good fourth quarter finish and rolling there for the offense. Then we gave it away, so good win for them. We got some real serious stuff that we got to get better at. With that, we have a game coming up Thursday and division team that we know well. We have battled with these guys for years and always have big ball games with these guys. Going there for Thursday night is going to be a quick turnaround for us. We’ve got our formula for doing this and that’s why we have to keep moving and hope that your questions are succinct and to the point as always and we can keep moving.”

(On how did the offensive line look with Duane Brown) “He did really well. He played really well. Very consistent. Really solid in the running and the passing game. He did just what we had hoped he would do. He did a very good job. He and Ethan [Pocic] played well together too. They did a nice job there.”

(On what can you do about the penalties) “We are going to keep working at it. We’ve got a number of things that we are going to do. We will get after that again today and step it up. We think it is a group thing obviously when you have a bunch like this, but it comes down to individual choices and making good decisions and doing things right. So we are going to jump all over it with another emphasis today.”

(On did anything stand out as troubling with the penalties you did get) “There was five at the line of scrimmage. Those always irk me the most because those are the ones that are totally self-inflected. But they were kind of across the board, you know. There were a couple holds on scrambles and things that we know that we worked to learn in the nature of our play. Russell [Wilson] is running around and those offensive linemen have to know when to release and feel that and we didn’t make that choice a couple times, properly. So there is just stuff that continues that needs focus.”

(On the two years you went to the Super Bowl, the Seahawks led the league in penalties…were you winning despite that or did that reflect a level of aggressiveness) “You guys can make that determination.”

(On playing time being a consideration for those that are being consistently called for penalties) “That is a nice way to go about it. And sometimes it may get to that. Yeah, it may get to that. But we aren’t there yet.”

(On how do you feel about this team halfway through the season) “That we have so much to improve and I am surprised somewhat that we aren’t father along in these areas that we are talking about right now. Because these are things that we really can control. We have a chance to be good. We have been putting up a ton of yards, moving the football like crazy for a while now. We have a chance to have a good season and we got to get at it. We can’t let any slippage in here, but the season is wide open for everybody at this point. We are at the halfway point. A lot of things that can happen.”

(On the pass protection) “I thought the protection was pretty good in general. Russ [Wilson] was quick to move in the game, more than some other games and we have seen him like that at times. He was working for space and he did a lot with his legs and it was effective. He ran for a bunch of yards in the game. There is a little give and take there but sometimes it’s been like that and this was one of those games where he was moving quick.”

(On would you like him to stay in longer) “Sometimes, yeah. Sometimes.”

(On Blair Walsh’s demeanor) “I have not seen him yet today. Our guys have not been around yet for me.”

(On Earl Thomas’ status for this week) “I can’t tell you that yet. I don’t know. I won’t know until Wednesday, Thursday.”

(On Germain Ifedi’s penalties) “Yeah, well he’s got some line of scrimmage stuff and he has been sloppy with his hands and that’s basically what it is. He is one that has not really nailed the sense of when Russell is getting out on his side, he’s got to release. But he has had his share and it’s definitely a point of emphasis that has been there for some time now. It’s disappointing that we aren’t fixing this faster.”

(On false starts being a matter of trying to get a head start) “Yes, that is actually what it is.”

(On what pressures does Russell Wilson see to force him out of the pocket) “There is a variety of things that make him move. Sometimes it is just the space and the opportunity. He can feel the rushers, opens up and there’s a lane that he knows- he knows better than anybody- that he’s got space to go and he will take advantage of it and sometimes that is just the way that he gets in that mode and we’ve seen it a number of times over the years and it’s been very effective and helpful. But you miss some opportunities when he takes off earlier because he had that kind of opportunity. So you have to give and take with it.”

(On is protecting Wilson different than other quarterbacks) “There is no question that there is added dimensions to it, yeah. There is more to it than guys that are going to be sitting in the pocket all day long and it’s taxing. Guys are competing to get his block and then he feels the guy start to move. It’s not always that they are holding onto the guy longer, it’s just the way that the guy moves away from them. They are trying to go this way generally and then they go another way so it shows up sometimes, but we have to get good at it. Because that is the way that we play.”

(On any second guessing or second thoughts on defensive calls on the Redskins last two pass plays) “Well we could have played them differently, yeah. We had had a pretty good day rushing the passer and we wanted to see if we could get after it and continue to be aggressive in that mode and that’s what happened. There is always choices that you guys are – I don’t want to say famous for but you guys… Let me say this. Often the outside observations are that you play too soft and you give up to much when you are playing prevent and stuff like that. Well we certainly weren’t doing that. There is a time to mix and that one they got us. It happened really fast. It was two plays and bang, bang, they were there.”

(On why did you decide to go man coverage on those two plays and if you just wanted to get more pressure on the quarterback) “Yeah, yeah. That’s what I was just saying. It was because we were playing aggressively throughout the game and we had been rushing really well. We didn’t have a chance to show you all the thoughts we had right there because it went bang, bang and they are already all the way down at the 1-yard line.”

(On what is the teaching moment for Shaq Griffin on the deep completion to their goal line) “Stay on top.”

(On what did you see from Griffin and Justin Coleman on those deep plays) “Well the one to Justin was a fantastic throw by the quarterback under duress and the catch was good too. They just got separated a little bit on the break and on the go-ball. Shaq was in good position until about the 30-yard mark. There was a little bit of separation that occurred. Little bit of separation that happens sometimes and the guy made a great catch on a great throw and both of those were exquisite throws and catches and sometimes that will beat it.”

(On what were you doing differently with Bradley McDougald) “Those are just choices in the match ups and stuff with different guys, different formations and things like that.”

(On what worked well with that change) “I don’t think there was anything that didn’t work well with that. I think we were fine. It was just part of the plan. That’s all I want to say about that.”

(On what it’s like for Dion Jordan, who has been out so long to come back around and the process to getting him back) “Yeah, well it’s been a long haul just with us. Watching him as far set back as he was early on after he got here and then he encountered some issues that he had to deal with. We were real excited about it to start then he had kind of some setbacks that he had deal with and he did. He did extraordinary work to make it back through all of the stages of it. As he has returned to the action the last couple of weeks, it’s been exciting to see him back out there. He is still rusty and there is no way that he can’t be. When he plays for the first time, it will be like his first preseason game in two years. But he is well-equipped. He is a big, strong, fast kid and dying to play and all that stuff. So if this is the time we can get him back out there, we will start the process of returning to ball. He’s got a chance this week.”

(On what have you learned about Jordan in two weeks of practice time, specifically what you didn’t get to see before he got here) “That he is a big, strong kid and he moves around well. He wasn’t able to do anything. OK, so he had like two days of running around and then he had to go back into the rehab mode. So we really haven’t seen much. Watched him condition a little bit on the side and stuff like that. Seen his work habits and the energy he put to working through a long recovery. A lot of guys could lose interest. He didn’t. He kept battling to get back. That is a great sign of what he has put into it. So we see a real competitive, great dude that wants to get back and prove it. All of that is impressive.”

(On if Eddie Lacy can play this week) “I don’t know that yet.”

(On Thomas Rawl’s performance) “He ran hard as we know. Got a little bit of feel, it’s a good stepping off point for next week or this week coming up and away he goes.”

(On why the total offense numbers are higher than points scored) “Yeah, I think it’s getting in our own way too much. We haven’t scored and the red zone numbers haven’t been quite what we want. I think these penalties creep into this as well and so I think we have an opportunity to be really explosive and a really good looking offense. We are making first downs and we are moving it. We are getting explosive plays and all that, we got to cash in on the drives and cash in on the opportunities. Instead of kicking three field goals this week, we need to score some touchdowns here.”

(On do you worry about Walsh’s confidence or was it just one of those games) “Well I’m concerned that he had trouble in this game. I don’t think that has to do with anything for next week. We will find out. I’ve seen him come on back. He’s been great. He’s been kicking like crazy and we are expecting him to get right back to that. Playing indoors this week aren’t’ we? That will be nice.”

(On seeing a step forward in the rushing game in totality) “Yeah, if you look at the numbers of all three running backs, over 4 yards a carry. That’s stepping in the right direction. Russell’s numbers added to it, of course. There was a portion in the game where we wanted to see if we could get back on track and we kind of went around the running game a little bit, just to see if we could get a better rhythm than we had had. So we lost a few runs in there, but I thought the guys ran hard and ran well. Yeah, it was cleaner.”

(On how well has Bobby Wagner been playing) “Yeah, he is doing great. The thing about Bobby too, he was hurt this week. He didn’t practice Wednesday, Thursday and really we worked him out in pregame to see if he could hold up. He thought he could. We just wanted to make sure he could and he went out and played a great football game again. He is having a fantastic season and continues to just be so productive and making so many things happen.”

(On DeShawn Shead’s chance of returning this week) “No. Not yet.”

(On Marcus Smith’s status) “He is home today. He is in the protocol and he had a real shot that he took and he might be a little bit.”

(On how did Wagner come out of the game) “Better. Yeah, he actually came out feeling better than he went in. Surprisingly he felt better after the game than before. So I think he is real encouraged that the week went well and everything worked out just right and he made it through the game and he is ready to go again.”

(On how impressed have you been with Dwight Freeney) “Yeah, how about it. He has been involved in three sacks already and he had two or three other rushes where he was as clean as you could get if the ball didn’t come out right now, he would have had sacks then too. He just continues to show why he is Dwight Freeney and he has had all these numbers in the past. Also, not only his own rushes, but he has done a really nice job in games in the first couple weeks with us. He is a good complementary guy too. He will do his part to get other guys clean too, really sharp and disciplined about that.”

(On seeing anything in film indicating Wilson being out of sync) “Yeah, but we need to visit a little bit more on that. I haven’t had a chance to visit with him much other than just messaging. Coaches have gone through it with him already and there is something here, something there. He felt the right side a little bit in pass protection and it caused him to move a little bit earlier than he needed to a couple times, but then he took over and made some marvelous plays by his movement too. Plays that we missed out on unfortunately.”

(On DJ Alexander and Tre Madden’s status) “Tre Madden, he’s got a pretty serious injury right here and DJ’s got an ankle that is bothering him. He felt pretty good today but we won’t know. It is just such a quick week, it’s hard to know what is going to happen this week, so this is really a challenge for these guys. Normally, we would have a full week to get back and it’s hard to predict what is going to happen, so we just have to wait and really, it will go all the way to game day, I think for DJ, but not for Tre. He is out.”