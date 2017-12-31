Pete Carroll took to Twitter Sunday to refute speculation that he could think about retiring after this season.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports fueled the rumor by stating that: “It’s gonna be Pete’s decision whether or not he moves on. They could be in a rebuilding year here. But Pete may or may not actually retire.”

Countered Carroll on Twitter: “People talking about retirement… I ain’t old enough to think about retiring!”

Carroll is the oldest coach in the NFL at 66 (his birthday is Sept 15, 1951) but has given no hint of retiring, signing a new contract in July 2016 that takes him through the 2019 season and saying at the time he saw no end date to his career.

“I don’t even want to think THAT,’’ Carroll said in July of 2016. “There ain’t no last stop. Just keep going. I know you guys are wondering, if this is what 65 gets you. I’m jacked up, I’m ready to go. I don’t have any other thought about that.”

Carroll signed his deal after Seahawks general manager John Schneider signed an extension through the 2021 season.

It’s the second time this year the Seahawks have taken quickly to refuting rumors that broke on pre-game NFL talk shows. When there was a report that the Seahawks were looking to trade tight end Jimmy Graham in October, both Carroll and Schneider said in pre-game interviews that the report was baseless.