Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he talked to free safety Earl Thomas about his visits to the Dallas locker room and comments he made after the game and thinks the team will "get through it.''

Seattle coach Pete Carroll had to reach back deep to think of another time he’d heard of an opposing player or coach visiting a locker room the way Seahawks safety Earl Thomas Sunday in Dallas.

“Bear Bryant did it back in the day with the Trojans,’’ Carroll said Tuesday during his weekly radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle, a reference to the famous visit by the legendary Alabama coach after a USC win over the Crimson Tide in 1970 that has become part of college football lore.

So yeah, a visit such as Thomas made is a little different

“That’s unusual, you know?,’’ Carroll admitted.

But otherwise, Carroll largely downplayed any potential significance and meaning of Thomas’ visit to the Dallas locker room in which he told Dallas coach Jason Garrett to “come get me,’’ and post-game comments in which he didn’t refute the idea that he’d be interested in joining the Cowboys someday. (Thomas grew up in Orange, Texas and played for the Texas Longhorns before coming to Seattle in 2010).

“When Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, Cowboys, come get me,’’ Thomas told reporters afterward of what he meant by his statement to Garrett. “That’s the only place I would rather be if I get kicked to the curb. That’s what I meant by it.’’

Carroll said he spoke with Thomas after the game after hearing of what Thomas had said and done.

“I sat with Earl afterwards and he was like, ‘What do you mean?’’’ Carroll said. “He didn’t think he did anything wrong at all. He didn’t know. He was just having fun and he was really excited about the game. He was a little bit rubbing it (the win) in a little bit and having a good time with it, and then he just said something into the future. When you read it, it comes across bad. But if he had another chance, he wouldn’t say that again.’’

Carroll said Thomas “realized’’ that the public might view what he did and said differently than how Carroll said Thomas intended it.

“He was really concerned about our fans,” Carroll said. “You know, that was his first thought, ‘Geez, I don’t want to make them think that I don’t love being here,’ and all that. So he said what he could say to try to clear it up.”

Carroll also said incident as much as anything was just “Earl being Earl,’’ Thomas long ago having earned a reputation for eccentricity.

“We all know Earl,’’ Carroll said. “And Earl’s a wonderful guy and a great competitor, an incredible player and all that. He sees things a little differently sometimes. It’s unfortunate because it causes people to have to take a stand on stuff, and then in this day and age, everything you say just goes and goes. Writing looks different than as you would say it.’’

Carroll concluded that “I know it bothers people, but we’re OK. We’ll get through it.”

Therein lies the key question —- is all of this truly just “Earl being Earl’’ or a sign of a bigger problem to come with Seattle’s standout free safety?

When Carroll says “we’ll get through’’ it’s worth remembering that if any coach has shown an ability to do that, it’s him.

Thomas is now the third member of the Legion of Boom in three years to have his future become a subject of much debate — strong safety Kam Chancellor held out in 2015, missing the first two games, while cornerback Richard Sherman was the subject of much trade talk following a controversy-filled 2016 season.

The Seahawks ultimately worked both back into the fold, with Chancellor signing a new contract last summer and Sherman returning to play this year with the same effectiveness as ever before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury against Arizona on Nov. 9.

It had long been thought that Thomas — who turned 28 in May — might be the longest-lasting member of the Legion of Boom due to being a little younger than Sherman and Chancellor and the obvious value of his play and position.

But Thomas has sent some signals of unrest for months now, including when asked last week about his future.

“Man, I know whoever gets me, I’m balling,’’ Thomas said last Wednesday. “That’s it. And I know I’m hot. So it is what it is.’’

Asked a followup if the contract the team gave to Chancellor before the start of the season makes him feel like there is a place for him with the Seahawks, Thomas said “I don’t know. Actions speak louder than words. So I don’t know.’’

Those comments came after an an NFL.com report that suggested that Thomas “could be gone after this season’’ because the team could anticipate that he will hold out in desire of a new contract that would pay him at least $13 million a year to match that of Kansas City’s Eric Berry, something the Seahawks may not want to do.

Thomas’ current contract, which pays him $10 million a season, runs through the 2018 season. But the Seahawks typically address the situations of their core players before the final year of the deal, meaning things will undoubtedly come to a pass before training camp next year.

Maybe Thomas was hoping something would happen sooner. But the assumption is also that Thomas has to know that would break Seattle’s precedent.

But then, Thomas showed Sunday he’s not afraid to buck normal conventions.

How much it all really means looms as yet another intriguing subplot of the offseason that is to come.