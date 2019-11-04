RENTON — Josh Gordon is expected to practice with the Seahawks for the first time Thursday, coach Pete Carroll continues to stand by struggling kicker Jason Myers and Chris Carson made a couple of fundamental errors on his fumbles Sunday.

Those were among the highlights of Carroll’s Monday news conference after Sunday’s 40-34 overtime win over Tampa Bay.

Here are five things that stood out of what Carroll said:

Myers ready to move forward

One of the team’s bigger disappointments this season has been Myers’ performance. After going 33 for 36 last year with the Jets and being named to the Pro Bowl, Myers is 12 for 17 with Seattle, missing two of four field goals Sunday, including a 40-yarder on the final play of regulation.

Myers was 17 for 19 last year from 40 or beyond but is just 3 for 8 with the Seahawks, a mystifying turnabout that at least hasn’t cost the Seahawks too dearly yet (though one miss did help turn the loss against Baltimore).

Logically, Seattle is locked into Myers for a while because he has a four-year contract that includes $5.5 million guaranteed and dead cap numbers of $5.5 million and $3 million over the next two years.

But just in case you thought Seattle might consider a change, Carroll again gave an unsolicited vote of confidence Monday.

“The communication I’ve had with him, he’s ready to bounce and we’re ready to bounce and we put what just happened behind us,’’ Carroll said. “Whether it was good or whether it was bad, we put it behind us and we move forward. That’s how we’re going.’’

Gordon ready to hit ground running but with few expectations to start out

Carroll said he met with Gordon — who the team claimed off waivers from the Patriots on Friday — for the first time Monday. Carroll hinted that his talk included how the team plans to help Gordon assure he doesn’t again fall prey to the substance-abuse issues that have derailed his career for years, including missing all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

“We’re going to do our part, what we can do here, to accent and support the system he’s already got in order,’’ Carroll said.

Gordon dealt with a minor knee injury at the end of his time with the Patriots, but Gordon passed his physical with the Seahawks on Saturday and should be able to practice without restrictions when the team returns to the field Thursday. But Carroll said for now he isn’t setting any expectations.

“I’m just waiting to see,’’ Carroll said. “I’ve seen him on film. He looks pretty special. He has a good history of making plays and all that. I want to see him when he mixes with our guys and really just take it one step at a time with no expectations on how much he would contribute or play or whatever. I’m just going to see what happens.”

Carson fumbles could have been prevented

A lost fumble by Carson in the fourth quarter (one of his two fumbles on the day) was the Seahawks’ only turnover Sunday. His five fumbles this season are the most of any running back in the NFL.

On the first, after a 59-yard run in the third quarter, Carroll said Carson should have switched the ball to his outside (or left) hand. The ball was instead chopped out of his right hand by Devin White.

On the second, Carson dipped a shoulder into Vernon Hargreaves without using his second hand to protect the ball with White then coming in to again deliver a chop to knock the ball out.

“He’s got to get his shoulder down where he can’t take that shot,” Carroll said. “That was just an aggressive moment for him that he needs to protect the football with a better conscience than that. It was an unfortunate play, could’ve been a backbreaking play.’’

Seahawks hope Diggs can make debut this week

Carroll said he thinks safety Quandre Diggs, acquired in a trade with Detroit two weeks ago, will finally be able to make his debut Monday against the 49ers after sitting out the past two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Diggs dealt with the injury at the end of his time in Detroit, but he had played in the final game before his trade and the Seahawks seemed to think he’d be able to play immediately.

That led Carroll to acknowledge last week that Diggs’ injury was worse than the team anticipated. But he said having the two weeks off will hopefully mean Diggs can now return without as much concern of a setback.

“We’ll just take it one day at a time,” Carroll said. “We’re really excited to finally get him out there. He really hasn’t had a chance to do anything yet.”

Luke Willson plans to play Monday and Carroll believes him

The only apparent significant injury the team suffered Sunday was to tight end Luke Willson, who hurt his ribs in the first half but fought through it to continue to play, which Carroll called “enormously courageous.’’

Carroll said the hope is Willson will play against the 49ers.

“He says he is,’’ Carroll said. “I believe Luke. Whatever he says, I’m going with.”