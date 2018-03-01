Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Thursday he's all for Russell Wilson spending a few days with the New York Yankees.

INDIANAPOLIS — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says quarterback Russell Wilson is not in, well, foul territory spending this week in spring training with the New York Yankees.

Instead, Carroll said Thursday at the NFL Combine that he supports Wilson’s offseason hobby noting this is a time of year when league rules prohibit him from doing anything officially with the Seahawks, anyway, and said he thinks there is much that Wilson can gain.

“I think it’s awesome, yeah,” Carroll said. “He’s going to be working out doing something, anyway. He reports in impeccable condition. He’s extraordinarily dedicated to doing everything right. I don’t think at this stage right now in the program here, there’s a lot of free time that guys have to do their things that they have to do. Some guys are maybe traveling all over the world. He is playing ball. He is playing baseball. I don’t think there is anything wrong with that, at all. The focus that it takes to play at this level–whether it’s baseball, basketball or football–to compete at that level, the mentality that you have to be at, I think it’s only enriching. So I have no problem with that.”

Carroll, though, basically sidestepped a question about whether the team would prefer that Wilson not play in games. New York GM Brian Cashman said this week he wouldn’t be opposed to Wilson playing in a spring training game as long as the Seahawks were OK with it.

Asked about Cashman’s comment, Carroll said: “He’s not doing a great job of going with pitches away from him. We are hoping he will start putting the ball into right field a little bit more, you know. We want him to go with the pitch. Aside from that, the curveball is still giving him a problem, like it always did you know, back in the day. So we will see what happens.”

So yeah, the Seahawks are probably preferring Wilson not do anything that could potentially put him in harm’s way.

This is the third time Wilson has taken part in at least a day of spring training while with the Seahawks, also doing so in 2014 and 2015 for one day with the Texas Rangers.

Wilson was traded last month from the Rangers to the Yankees for future considerations.