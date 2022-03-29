PALM BEACH, Fla. — Under new NFL overtime rules approved Tuesday, one of the most famous wins in Seahawks’ history — the comeback over Green Bay in the 2014 NFC Championship Game — wouldn’t have happened the way it did.

In that game, the Seahawks won the coin toss after the Packers used a late field goal to forge a tie and scored on the first possession to win 28-22 and complete a rally from a 16-point deficit to advance to the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

But under a revision to the overtime rule that according to multiple reports was approved by a vote of 29-3, the Packers would now get the ball and a chance to score.

And if the game remained tied after each team’s first possession then the game would revert to sudden death.

One caveat to Tuesday’s rule change — the revision is only for the postseason.

In the regular season, the old rule remains that if the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown the game is over.

Advertising

The initial proposal presented at the NFL league meetings this week was for the change to be for both the regular and postseasons. But amending the change to be enacted for postseason only was regarded as a compromise that allowed the revision to pass.

Seattle’s win over the Packers is one of 12 playoff games that went to OT since the overtime rule was revised in 2010 to allow a team scoring a TD on its first possession to win the game.

In 10 of those playoff games, the team that won the coin toss won the game, seven times by scoring on the first possession without the other team getting the ball, including a memorable Kansas City win over Buffalo in January.

But even if the rule change means one of Seattle’s most famous wins will now be something of a relic, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said before news of the change was revealed that he was in favor of altering the rule to allow each team a chance to score.

“I like that we are trying to figure it out,” Carroll said. “I like that we are trying to continue to progress and figure out ‘is there a way to do this thing?’ I would like to see both teams have an equal shot, that’s what I’m hoping for. It doesn’t feel like that when you go down field and score.

“We’ve been the beneficiary of that success over the years it seems, as I remember it. But I still think it should be a balance.”

Advertising

As Carroll noted, Seattle has had other memorable OT wins aside from the playoff game against the Packers when it won the toss and scored to end the game on the first possession, including a 2012 win at the Bears, a contest long-regarded as Russell Wilson’s true breakout game; a 2014 home win against Denver in a rematch of the previous year’s Super Bowl; and a 2019 home win against Tampa Bay.

Seattle, though, also won two overtime games in the 2013 Super Bowl-title season after the opponent got the ball first, against Houston and Tampa Bay.

The major impetus of the NFL vote was the Kansas City-Buffalo divisional playoff game in which the Chiefs won the toss and got the ball first after having also just scored to force overtime.

Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL’s Competition Committee, said that game helped lead to a lot of “robust discussion” to change the rule.

The NFL also considered another proposal in which a team would have to go for two if it scored a touchdown on its first drive for the game to end. That ultimately was withdrawn.

McKay noted regular-season overtime results haven’t been as lopsided in favor of teams — just 52.8% of teams that win the coin toss win the game.

But the importance and high-profile nature of playoff games, and how decisive the rules have helped the team winning the toss, helped lead to Tuesday’s vote.

The Bills-Chiefs game, McKay said, “definitely brought up the idea of ‘was that equitable?’ For us, we felt this was something we needed to change.”