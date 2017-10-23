Seahawks coach Pete Carroll cited improved play on both lines as a key to the win over the Giants Sunday.

While it was what happened on the sidelines during one stormy team huddle in the second quarter Sunday that might have gained the most attention, it was what happened in the trenches on the field that had coach Pete Carroll most excited about Seattle’s eventual 24-7 win over the Giants.

In his day-after-game press conference Monday, Carroll cited the play of an offensive line that he said protected Russell Wilson better than it had all season as well as the dominance of the defensive front seven as the biggest keys to the win.

Wilson was sacked just once tying a season-low, a play Carroll inferred wasn’t the fault of the line, while the defensive front helped hold the Giants to just 46 yards rushing and no run of longer than nine.

“Incredible football,’’ Carroll said of a defense that also gave up just two of what the team defines as explosive plays — runs of longer than 12 yards or passes of longer than 16.

And of the offensive line Carroll said “I was really fired up.’’

So too, of course, was receiver Doug Baldwin during a sequence that figures to stand as the defining moment of the game when he shoved offensive line coach Tom Cable as Cable began talking to the offense on the sideline following some particularly frustrating moments for the offense.

As all explained later, Baldwin wanted to let quarterback Russell Wilson talk, though Carroll had told Cable take over the huddle.

Baldwin immediately apologized to Cable — the two walked off the sidelines together at halftime with Cable putting his arm around Baldwin — and later told the media that he was “100 percent’’ at fault for the incident.

That the incident was apparently almost immediately defused, in contrast, say, to the incidents last year with cornerback Richard Sherman, meant to Carroll it was hardly even worth talking about it a day later — Carroll volunteered a comment about it before any reporters could ask in an apparent attempt to get it out of the way quickly.

“The emotional stuff that happened on the sidelines was very quick and we went right through it and we got into our business,’’ Carroll said. “Doug was very forthright in saying he made a mistake and erred there and that’s not the way we want to handle stuff. It was such a quick little exchange. I thought Tom beautifully handled it and was very poised about it and kept us right back on track and got us to the business at hand, which everybody did.’’

Carroll, though, said the incident will inevitably serve as another lesson in how to handle emotions on the sideline reiterating what he has said in the past about wanting his team to understand that “there is that line and you can cross it or you can be poised and not cross it.’’

“… This is an emotional team and we’ve seen that over the years and I probably stoke that as much as anybody, so I’m the one at fault sometimes putting us at our wit’s end. But we’ve got to learn to operate like that cause sometimes that’s just where you go. I think it’s behind us and it’s not a big deal at all.’’

And indeed what came of the game that could have longer-lasting implications is how the offensive line played and how the defense again dominated an opponent, with New York’s only touchdown coming on a 17-yard drive following a turnover.

Seattle’s offensive line has been oft-criticized and Carroll acknowledged last week the Seahawks have been trying to add players from the outside to help, including having tried to sign free agent left tackle Branden Albert.

But so far nothing has materialized and the way the line played against the Giants might make Seattle even more convinced it can find the answers it needs from within.

The running game was still somewhat lacking, gaining just 3.4 yards per carry and 104 overall on 31 attempts.

But Carroll said the communication up front was the best it’s been all season leading to Wilson often having the needed time to throw, in particular in picking up blitzes on plays such as Seattle’s first touchdown on a 22-yard pass from Wilson to Doug Baldwin.

“They just did a nice job,’’ Carroll said, calling it a group effort and saying he wouldn’t cite anyone in particular up front as having stood out more than anyone else. :. … Because of what the Giants do, they bring everybody, they blitz everybody, they give you every look, they are very aggressive with their pressures — second play of the game they full out blitz. They are coming after you. That meant we had to identify really well and Russell and (center Justin) Britt are a bit part of that and they did a really good job, picked stuff up.’’

The one cloud over that is a sprained ankle suffered by Britt that could mean he won’t be able to practice this week until Friday and puts his status for Sunday’s game against Houston in at least some doubt as the week begins.

But Carroll said he was happy with the play of rookie Ethan Pocic both in filling in at left guard for an injured Luke Joeckel at left guard along with Mark Glowinski and also replacing Britt for six snaps when he was injured in the first quarter.

“Guys were blocking well,’’ Carroll said.

So, too, did the Seahawks get off blocks and tackle well up front on defense.

Seattle has ranked among the bottom teams in the NFL much of the season in yards allowed per rush due to giving up a few big plays in games against the 49ers and especially in a loss at Tennessee.

But there was none of that Sunday as the Giants rushed for fewer yards than any Seattle opponent since the Rams had just 42 in the final game of the 2014 regular season with Carroll saying the Seahawks played with great discipline up front (he specifically cited the play of tackles Jarran Reed and Sheldon Richardson).

Otherwise, he thought it was largely business as usual for a defense that suddenly is again leading the NFL in fewest points allowed per game at 15.7 per game (tied with Jacksonville).

Asked what changed since the Tennessee game, when the Seahawks gave up 75 on one play to DeMarco Murray, Carroll said “nothing. We just made mistakes in the Tennessee game. I think we got worn down in the first segment of that game. We gave up a couple plays we would never give up and it didn’t look like anything we have ever seen on film in our six, seven years and it hasn’t looked like that since. If you take all the rest of the plays, we are doing a really good job and it was just unfortunate. I don’t know. I don’t know what that happened as it did but it did and that is behind us.’’