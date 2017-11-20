There were a lot of questions for Seattle coach Pete Carroll after a tough loss Monday night. Here's what he said.

Here is all that Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after Monday night’s 34-31 loss to the Atlanta Falcons:

Opening comment: “There was a lot of football played tonight. It seemed like a lot of opportunities on both sides of the ball for things to happen. It seemed like a lot of big plays early. Unfortunately, the turnovers really gave them a great opportunity, and they took advantage of it, so we were playing from behind all night long. I thought it was a really good, hard fought game, both sides, both ways. As it does, it comes down to some critical situations, and we have to come through and make some plays, come through and make the conversion that we need, and we didn’t quite get it done. I think the fight in these guys is just amazing, and you can count on it, and you know it’s going to happen, you know we’re going to be right back there battling. Russell did a phenomenal job to get us right back in it. The defense did a great job to give us that chance there at the end. We played a heck of a ballgame against a team that I think is a really good team. I don’t know if you guys can see it, but they are a loaded football team. They were fortunate enough to get that win.”

On the rushing game tonight:“Russell did a really good job running the football. He made a lot of yards. I don’t know what the average was, I think we were averaging about 3 yards a carry, something like that. I’m not quite sure about that. We’ll see when we took a look at it.”

On special teams: “Special teams were phenomenal tonight. The guys were great. We had the one little return to start the game that gave them a great field, but other than that, the guys did an incredible job on the returns. Tyler did a fantastic job throughout. The coverage, other than the first one, was excellent. It gave us a real shot to keep staying in the game, and gave us the field position that gave us some short fields, so it was nice.”

On the fake field goal at the end of the first half: “It would have been a really good call if we would have made it. It was something we saw, that we wanted to do. It was a terrific opportunity, right where we wanted it. The defensive tackle made a better play. He wasn’t supposed to be there.”

On whether they thought they could score a touchdown on that play: “We had a chance to. If not, we would run out of bounds to stop the clock. We knew exactly what was going on. We figured we were going to break it, and it was a matter of giving ourselves another shot. If we score, we keep it, and if not we get out of bounds. Luke knew exactly what was up.”

On whether there was thought to try another play before the final field goal attempt: “We could have. I thought that Blair had a great opportunity, with the timeout, to get ready. He was prepped. You don’t know if you’re going to complete the next pass or not. I just wanted him to have the best shot to be ready to go. It would have been 4 or 5 yards, maybe, if we got it. If we was incomplete, he would have less time to prepare. I saw him get warmed up, he was ready to go, and I wanted to take advantage of that.”

On the play of the secondary: “I thought we had two 40 yard P.I.s that really made a difference in the game, and the field position. I don’t know how the calls went and everything; I don’t care about that. Those were big plays. It was like catching bombs on us. It was unfortunate, we needed to get through those plays without foul, and just let our good coverage play, because we made those plays. The guys were in great position on them. So, it was unfortunate.”

On starting Mike Davis, and then what happened to him: “He got a groin strain, I think it was. I wanted so see him get a shot, get going. Plays fit him. We wanted to see. Eddie was going to play, too, depending upon how the game went, and all that. We just wanted to give him a shot to get out there.”

On the first timeout in the second half: “We got behind the clock a little bit, with the substitutions, and we just ran out of time. I was calling it, too.”

On third-down conversions: “They did a great job on third down tonight. For them, that was the difference. They were able to convert. We really controlled the running game pretty well. I think they were 12 for 16, or something like that, whatever the heck it was; it was a good night for them. We just have to get off the field. We had a number of opportunities to get that done. We weren’t able to get to the quarterback like we thought we would. So, he had a good look at stuff, and they’re really good, and they converted and did a nice job. I thought that was a real critical aspect of the game, was their third down ability. ”

On the challenge on Baldwin’s attempted reception: “He said he caught it. Doug and I have been through this for years, and he’d been right a bunch of times. He said he had his arms underneath the football, and secured. The ball may have touched the ground, but he knew he had secured it. That’s what he said, and I believe him. I trust him.”

On the impact of losing those timeouts: “They always make a difference. You always like to have them. I thought it worked out as well as we could have worked it out with what we had at the end, there. We had plenty of time to get downfield and have a shot at it.”

On the impact of losing Shaquill Griffin early: “Well, fortunately, Maxwell stepped in this week and he went in there and played football and did a pretty good job. I need to watch the film to see all of the plays. I think John pulling him out of the ether for us this week worked out very fortunately for us, and we had an experienced guy to go against some big time players, and he hung in there really well.”

On the injury to Griffin: “He had a concussion.”

On the decision to try the fake field goal: “It was a chance to make a big play. We had a chance to make a touchdown, or get out of bounds. If that pops, he might walk in. We were prepared. We had worked on it, we saw something that we liked. We didn’t expect the nose tackle to make the play. We felt we would get him knocked off and we didn’t. So, it didn’t work out. But, that was being aggressive and going for it, and trying to get a touchdown there.”

On the inexperience of the secondary: “We’re not going to be as experienced as we were. Pretty logical thinking, there. Those guys can play, they’ve been around. Shaq’s already played a half a season with us. Jeremy has played for years, and Maxy’s played for years. Bradley McDougald has started years. I’m not worried about them at all. I thought those guys did a nice job, other than getting off the field on third down. That was really the Achilles heal tonight.”

On the play of Russell Wilson: “I thought he was all over the place, making things happen. He ran for a lot; he made a lot of yards running tonight. You always have to look at all those, and see what happened on those, and why he escaped, whether it was pressure, or we got covered, or he just took advantage of the rush. He was a huge factor in the game. He was all over the place.”

On Tyler Lockett’s returns: “It was great to see that. That was the whole unit, really, to be celebrated in our room, for coming through and blocking and making all those plays and staying away from penalties and all the things you have to do to make that happen. We know Lockett’s a terrific returner. It’s just been like the lid’s been on it all year long, so to get him a chance tonight was great. He was pretty much controlling the field for us. It was a great job by him.”

On whether the new people on defense led to the first two touchdown drives by Atlanta: “It had nothing to do with that. They got great field position. They got the kickoff return at the 50, and the next time they go 35 yards, I think. I think it’s a good club, and when you give them that short a field, it’s really hard to stop them. We’ve worked hard after that, and made it harder, but I thought those two field opportunities, they were able to take great advantage of it. That’s not a surprise that Matt would do that, and their offense would be able to get that done. We made it look too easy on them.“

On Mike Davis: “I think it was a groin strain.”

On Oday Aboushi: “He banged his shoulder pretty good. We don’t know what the extent is, but it was enough that he couldn’t go back in. So, Glowinski jumped in for him.”

On his confidence in Blair Walsh: “He’s our kicker. He’s had a good year. He had one game in some conditions where he didn’t kick very well, but other than that, he’s done a nice job for us. I wish he would have hit that one. He hit it right on the money, it just didn’t make it. It didn’t go far enough.”

On what changed his mind about trying to get closer with 7 seconds left: “I liked the preparation that Blair had. He had a good prep, he was out there, the time was good, we take advantage of that, we get all set up, and then otherwise go on the field in a little bit more of a rush, I just wanted to take advantage of it, and I counted on him to hit it.”