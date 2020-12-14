Seahawks coach Pete Carroll delivered some Injury updates, thoughts on DK Metcalf’s celebration and more from Sunday’s 40-3 win over the Jets during his radio show Monday morning on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Here are highlights:

Dunlap needed another week, Shell may be OK

The two most pressing injury concerns in the wake of the game are the status of defensive end Carlos Dunlap — who didn’t play due to a foot injury; and right tackle Brandon Shell — who didn’t play the second half due to a sprained ankle.

Carroll indicated that both may be able to return for Sunday’s game at Washington.

Dunlap played through a foot sprain the previous week against the Giants after injuring it in the win over the Eagles, seeing 23 snaps. But Carroll said the foot was not getting better last week so the decision was made to rest him in the hopes he can make some significant improvement for the last three weeks.

“He won’t be better if he plays again in the next game,’’ Carroll said of the thought process behind making Dunlap inactive for the Jets game.

It may take a few days to know if the plan works, but obviously the Seahawks are hoping Dunlap can return for a stretch of games that loom much tougher than Sunday. Dunlap has four sacks in five games with Seattle since being acquired in a trade with the Bengals.

Shell, meanwhile, left the game late in the second quarter after reinjuring a sprained ankle that held him out of the previous two games. But Carroll said Shell “was no worse than last week’’ which he said was “a really positive sign.’’

So that indicates Shell may be able to play against Washington. Shell’s backup, Cedric Ogbuehi, was inactive due to a calf injury but Carroll said “he should be back, too.’’

Seattle was down to fourth-teamer Chad Wheeler at right tackle for the second half Sunday (though Kyle Fuller went in and played some tackle late with Wheeler going to the left side to get Duane Brown some rest).

But getting Shell and Ogbuehi back will obviously be important going against Washington ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat, each first-round picks the last two years and who have a combined 12.5 sacks (Sweat seven, young 5.5).

Flag meant Carroll didn’t like Metcalf celebration

Carroll said he liked the idea behind Metcalf’s run up into the stands to man a TV camera after he scored a touchdown in the second quarter Sunday.

“Guys having fun, I love that stuff,’’ Carroll said. “All for it.’’

But that it drew a penalty?

Carroll didn’t like that.

“He went so far that he gets penalized,’’ Carroll said. “So what did I think about it? I don’t like it because we got a penalty.’’

The penalty meant Seattle had to kick off from the 20, with the Jets returning it to the 32. The good news it that Damon Harrison forced a fumble on the first play that Seattle recovered, effectively getting Metcalf off the hook.

Carroll joked that he didn’t think Metcalf would get any awards for his acting and ultimately concluded that “he tried too hard.’’

Russell Wilson played ‘an excellent game’

In bouncing back from a few uncharacteristic outings, Wilson had one of his most efficient games ever, throwing four touchdown passes on just 27 attempts, completing 21 passes overall for 206 yards.

That combined with 36 rushing attempts for another 174 yards to put Seattle far over Carroll’s magic number of 50 combined completions and rushing attempts (Seattle had 57 Sunday). And Carroll made clear Monday that that kind of balance is what he is seeking,

“That’s really good Seahawks football where the quarterback doesn’t do everything,’’ Caroll said. “The tailback doesn’t have to rush for 150. So we can mix it and we can match up. … It doesn’t call for any big emphasis in any one direction. You’ve got to stop all of us.’’

That might not be music to the ears of those who want to Let Russ Cook.

But there seems little doubt the last few weeks have shown Carroll wants to get back to more of a balanced attack.

A game against a terrible Jets team may be dangerous to read too much into. But Seattle came out from the start Sunday trying to mix and match evenly, with nine designed runs and eight passes in the first quarter (though it was a 12-5 pass to run split in the second quarter when Seattle threw on all but two of nine plays of a late two-minute drive to get a touchdown with 35 seconds left).

Seattle used a quick passing game that enabled Wilson to not get sacked once for the first time all season.

“We just didn’t give them a chance to get at him,’’ Carroll said.

Against a team like the Jets, that made a lot of sense, to get the win and get out as safely as possible.

Wilson’s four touchdowns gave him a career-high and team record 36 for the season with three games left. He also threw a first-quarter interception on a pass to Metcalf in the end zone in man coverage on standout Jets safety Marcus Maye. That was Wilson’s career-high 12th pick.

Carroll, though, indicated he had no real problem with the decision to give Metcalf a chance to win a one-on-one battle.

“The guy (Maye) came up with the football and made a nice play on that,’’ Carroll said.

Wilson remains the fourth-highest rated QB in the NFL this year by Pro Football Focus with a season grade of 90.8 that would be the second-best of his career behind only his 91.1 of last season.