RENTON — As expected, while the Seahawks set an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the moves didn’t stop on Wednesday.

Just as they had done last year, the Seahawks claimed two players off waivers — cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly from the Ravens and linebacker Drake Thomas from the Raiders — which meant each was immediately added to the 53-man roster.

To make room, Seattle released veteran cornerback Artie Burns and waived linebacker Jon Rhattigan.

However, Burns was immediately re-signed to the team’s 16-player practice squad. Seattle announced only 15 practice squad players, meaning there is a spot for Rhattigan, as well, if he clears waivers.

Seattle also waived safety Jonathan Sutherland off injured reserve with an injury settlement. The exact details of the settlement were not yet known, but it could open for the door for Sutherland to return later in the year if he does not sign with another team first — he now becomes available to any other team.

Burns had made the initial 53-man in something of a surprise. But as a vested veteran, his entire salary of $1.08 million would have been guaranteed if he were on the roster for the first game of the season. He won’t get that for now, but the practice squad spot keeps him on the team — since he was a vested vet he did not have to go through waivers and could re-sign immediately.

Rhattigan, who spent much of the preseason working with the second defense as a backup to Bobby Wagner at middle linebacker, also seems like a candidate to return to the practice squad if he clears waivers. Entering his third year out of Army, Rhattigan led the Seahawks with 25 tackles in the preseason.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Kelly was a fifth-round pick out of Stanford who played 103 snaps at outside corner during the preseason, according to Pro Football Focus. The swap of Burns for Kelly means Seattle still has six cornerbacks. And the Seahawks also likely view Kelly as a player they can develop.

The 6-foot, 223-pound Thomas, an undrafted free agent from North Carolina State, played 87 snaps as an inside linebacker during the preseason.

And the swap of Rhattigan for Thomas means Seattle still has four inside linebackers on its 53-man roster — Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Devin Bush and now Thomas.

While Rhattigan spent a lot of time in camp playing middle linebacker, Brooks’ return means Seattle now has two experienced middle linebackers on its roster.

The addition of the two also means Seattle has 14 rookies on its current 53-man roster, having kept all 10 draft picks and two undrafted free agents — receiver Jake Bobo and snapper Chris Stoll — on its initial roster.

Sutherland, an undrafted rookie free agent from Penn State, was an early camp standout but battled injuries down the stretch, including suffering a calf injury that caused him to miss the preseason finale at Green Bay.

The Seahawks did not have anyone claimed off waivers, and the team immediately began trying to re-sign as many of those players as it could to the practice squad.

The full practice squad roster as of Wednesday consisted of: Burns, quarterback Holton Ahlers, nose tackle Matt Gotel, receivers Matt Landers, Cade Johnson and Easop Winston Jr., running backs Bryant Koback and SaRodorick Thompson Jr., center Joey Hunt, offensive tackle Greg Eiland, tight end Tyler Mabry, linebacker Patrick O’Connell, rush end Levi Bell, cornerback Lance Boykin and safety Ty Okada. All had been with the team in the preseason.

Teams can activate two practice squad players a week to the gameday roster, and players can be activated three times without having to go through waivers to go back to the practice squad.

Practice squad players can make from $12,000 a week (or $216,000 for the season) to $20,600 per week (or $370,800) depending on their years of service.

This story will be updated.