RENTON — The Seahawks on Friday added a big wide receiver in name and in stature, landing Josh Gordon off the NFL waiver wire.

Gordon has played in six games for the New England Patriots this season, compiling 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots released Gordon on Thursday after the receiver hasn’t played since being knocked out of a game on Oct. 10 with a knee injury.

“He’s a unique talent,” coach Pete Carroll said.

Carroll said he was surprised Gordon was available to the Seahawks, which meant 27 other teams who had a higher wavier priority passed on the chance to claim the embattled receiver.

Gordon, 28, was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL’s drug policy. His suspension was lifted in August. The former second-round pick out of Baylor has more than 4,000 career receiving yards and 20 touchdowns over six years in the NFL, but spent both 2015 and 2016 out of the NFL serving multiple suspensions for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Gordon will not play in the Seahawks’ home game Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Asked about his health, Carroll said, “I don’t know how he’s doing physically right now. We’ve heard he’s OK.”

After a quiet trade deadline, Russell Wilson now has another weapon to accompany Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

To make room for Gordon, the Seahawks released linebacker Dekoda Watson, Tom Pelissero reported. Watson was signed just earlier this week.