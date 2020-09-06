Sunday’s early-morning NFL waiver wire was newsworthy for Seattle for two reasons:

1, No Seattle players were claimed meaning every played waived the day before can now return to the practice squad if the team wants and the player wants. That list of 19 players includes the likes of linebacker Shaquem Griffin and rookie tight end Stephen Sullivan (veterans Nick Bellore and Paul Richardson were released and not subject to waivers);

2, The Seahawks claimed linebacker D’Andre Walker from the Tennessee Titans. By being claimed he goes straight to the 53-man roster, and the Seahawks will have to now waive or release another player to make room. Walker is an edge rusher out of Georgia who missed all of last season with an injury.

Only 17 players were claimed off waivers, validating the thought that in a year with a shortened training camp and no preseason games teams would largely stick with the players they had, in part because the lack of tape of preseason games makes it difficult to make an assessment of players from other teams (as Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network noted, over the past 10 years there was an average of 41 waiver claims).

Walker measured at 6-2 and 251 pounds at the NFL Combine in 2019 and projects as a strongside linebacker and LEO/rush end player in Seattle’s system.

Walker was a fifth-round pick by Tennessee a year ago then missed the season due to an injury.

Wrote TheDraftNetwork in its pre-draft assessment of Walker: “D’Andre Walker projects as an early down EDGE defender in the NFL. Walker shows great anchor and punch in his hands to reset the LOS, but his ability to rush the passer will hinder his ability to stay on the field with regularity. Walker is ideally a player who gets subbed off the field in obvious passing situations in order to allow more explosiveness and variety off the edge. Walker could feasibly fit a “starting” role, just one with tempered snap percentages.”

The Seahawks will have to waive/release someone off the 53-man roster to make room for Walker.

Seattle can now begin compiling its practice squad and with 16 spots available this year could re-sign most of the 19 players it waived the day before. Griffin and Sullivan would seem to be locks to return.

Up to six of those players on the PS can be veterans with any amount of experience. Both are changes made this year to give teams more players and roster flexibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic (in the past, there were 10 players on the PS and two could have any amount of experience).

Another change is that players on the PS now receive fixed salaries — $8,400 for players with two or fewer accrued seasons (which would be the case for Griffin and Sullivan) and $12,000 for veterans.