The Seahawks have claimed former UW quarterback Jacob Eason off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts, according to the league’s transactions wire.

Eason was waived by the Colts on Tuesday and available to teams in current order of record.

Eason gives Seattle a second QB on its current 53-man roster behind Geno Smith with Russell Wilson on injured reserve and Jake Luton and Danny Etling on the practice squad.

Seattle had an opening on its 53-man roster so the Seahawks do not have to make a corresponding move to fit him in.

Eason, a former Lake Stevens standout, was taken in the fourth round by the Colts in the 2020 draft at 122 overall.

He did not play in any games as a rookie in 2020 while serving as a backup to Philip Rivers.

Eason was again in a backup role this year behind Carson Wentz and played in one game in week two against the Rams, going 2-for-5 for 25 yards with one interception in five snaps in a 27-24 loss.

He was waived by the Colts this week after Indianapolis activated rookie QB Sam Ehlinger, a former Texas standout, off IR.

Eason, Ehlinger and veteran Brett Hundley have battled for the backup job behind Wentz all season and the team’s waiving of Eason this week indicated he had fallen to fourth on the depth chart.

“Felt like Sam earned a shot,” Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters earlier Wednesday. “Had a long talk with Jacob yesterday. … Hard decision. … Sam has played more football (than Eason). (Ehlinger) had a long and established college career. He’s the guy who can move around a little bit more in the mold of Brett. He’s very poised. He’s played in a lot of big games and had a very productive college career, even more tape to look at and see.”

Reich told reporters he hoped Eason would clear waivers and return to Indy’s practice squad.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Reich said before the news of Seattle’s waiver claim. “Jacob expressed that he likes it here, loves this team, loves the room, loves the offense, thinks he can thrive in this offense, so he’ll talk it through with his agent and make the decision that’s best for him. Obviously, I tried to encourage him that we wanted him back and hoped he would be back.”

With Wentz dealing with a foot injury, Eason started two games in the preseason for the Colts and played substantially in all three completing 41 of 62 passes for 389 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Eason will now battle Luton and Etling for the backup role behind Smith for as long as Wilson is out, which has to be at least two more games.

Interestingly, Eason and Luton — who played at Marysville Pilchuck — have a long history having played on the same flag football team growing up and then later playing against each other in high school and college.

But as well as seeking depth for this season the Seahawks will also undoubtedly look to see if Eason is a viable candidate as a long-term backup with Smith on a one-year contract.

By claiming Eason, the Seahawks take on the rest of his current contract, a four-year deal worth up to $4.027 million overall.

Eason started for UW in 2019, winning the job in a battle with Jake Haener after transferring from Georgia, completing 260 of 405 passes for 3,132 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

There had been talk he could have been a first-round pick before the 2019 season and his fall to the fourth round was one of the more intriguing stories of the draft.

He had hoped to prove in Indy that he had deserved the high draft pick accolades all along. He’ll now get that chance in Seattle.