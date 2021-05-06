The Seahawks on Thursday continued to add to their roster by signing a free agent tight end and claiming a cornerback off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

The tight end is Nick Guggemos, who according to a Seahawks release was signed after recently taking part in a workout at the University of Minnesota. Guggemos, listed at 6-4, 248, was a receiver at the University of St. Thomas, a Division III school in St. Paul, Minnesota, which is also the alma mater of Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

He is the son of Neal Guggemos, who played at St. Thomas before a three-year NFL career with the Vikings and Giants.

His signing gives Seattle five tight ends on its roster, the others being Will Dissly, Gerald Everett, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry.

Seattle also claimed cornerback Saivion Smith off waivers from Dallas.

Smith played in six games last year for Dallas as a reserve cornerback and special teamer after having played in the XFL. He was among the top high school recruits in the nation in 2016 before signing with LSU, then later playing at a junior college and finishing his career at Alabama. He signed initially with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Smith is listed at 6-1, 200 pounds and his acquisition gives Seattle a whopping 10 cornerbacks on its roster, not including Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi, each listed as safeties but expected to again contend for the nickel corner spot.

The others are D.J. Reed, Tre Flowers, Ahkello Witherspoon, Tre Brown, Damarious Randall, Pierre Desir, Gavin Heslop, Jordan Miller and Bryan Mills.

Desir (free agent signee), Brown (drafted in fourth round), Mills (undrafted free agent) and Smith have all been added since April 23.

Smith is the second waiver claim Seattle has made this week as the Seahawks also claimed linebacker Nate Evans from Jacksonville on Wednesday.

Teams can have a maximum of 90 players on their rosters in the offseason. Seattle is now at 85.